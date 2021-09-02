Bitcoin Market is Corinthians’ new sponsor

Amidst the celebrations for its 111 years of life, Corinthians announced the Bitcoin Market as its new sponsor. In an agreement valid until December 2022, the Brazilian cryptoactive trading platform will stamp its brand on the front bar of the team’s shirt.

“Each step we take towards the transformation of Corinthians is facilitated by partners who understand the moment of digital platforms and fans’ habits. Being at the side of the Bitcoin Market, the largest cryptoactive platform in Latin America, gives us the certainty that we are innovating and opening up new possibilities for marketing and engagement. The future of the club lies in this innovation”, said Duilio Monteiro Alves, president of Corinthians.

“The partnership with Corinthians makes total sense for the Bitcoin Market, as we share the same views on democratization, pioneering spirit and innovation. Furthermore, we believe that the crypto universe and the world of football, together, enable new models of engagement with the fans and the generation of profitable businesses”, added Reinaldo Rabelo, CEO of the Bitcoin Market.

The agreement will involve another Corinthians partner, Socios.com. Timão’s fan tokens will also be on sale on the Bitcoin Market platform. The $SCCP will be issued tomorrow (2/9) and will grant club fans exclusive access to promotions, rewards, participation in surveys and other materials.

It is worth remembering that, last month, the Bitcoin Market issued a token of receivables linked to the solidarity mechanism of a basket of players who passed through Vasco da Gama’s base.