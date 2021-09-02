Bitcoin Market will sponsor Corinthians until the end of 2022 and will have a brand on the shirt | cryptocurrencies

The Bitcoin Market and Sport Club Corinthians Paulista announced this Wednesday (1st/9) an exchange sponsorship to the club’s professional men’s soccer team.

For 16 months, between September 2021 and December 2022, the Brazilian cryptoactive trading platform – which recently received a contribution from SoftBank and became the first crypto unicorn in the country – will stamp your brand on the front bar of the team shirt.

The partnership also provides for financial education and cryptocurrency actions aimed at the club’s fans, “a nation made up of more than 30 million people”, according to the exchange.

The partnership was announced during a “live” to celebrate the club’s 111th anniversary, held at Neo Química Arena, in the east of São Paulo.

“The partnership with Corinthians makes total sense for the Bitcoin Market, as we share the same views on democratization, pioneering spirit and innovation. In addition, we believe that the crypto universe and the world of football, together, enable new models of engagement with the fans and the generation of profitable businesses”, commented Reinaldo Rabelo, CEO of the Bitcoin Market.

“Each step we take towards the transformation of Corinthians is facilitated by partners who understand the moment of digital platforms and fans’ habits. Being next to the Bitcoin Market gives us the certainty that we are innovating and opening up new possibilities for marketing and engagement”, said Duilio Monteiro Alves, president of Corinthians.

With the sponsorship of the team from São Paulo, whose fans are estimated as the second largest in Brazil, the Bitcoin Market deepens a flirt with the most popular sport in the country, after issuing, last year, a token of receivables linked to the solidarity mechanism of a basket of players who passed through the base of Vasco da Gama.

Corinthians “Fan Token” will be listed this month on the Bitcoin Market

Club and exchange also confirmed that this month will be listed on the platform $SCCP, a “fan token” (FTO) of Corinthians that will be issued tomorrow (2/9) by Socios.com, according to Value Invests anticipated.

The $SCCP is similar to other tokens already launched by the company in partnership with more than 60 teams around the world – in addition to other sports such as Formula 1 and basketball teams from the NBA, the American league. In Brazil, Atlético Mineiro was the first to launch a “fan token” with Socios.com, the $GALO, and the initiative would have yielded R$4.5 million to the club.

FTOs are cryptoactive modalities; in a parallel with nature, it is as if the cryptoactives were a genus constituted by a set of species.

These species include cryptocurrencies (such as bitcoin), stable coins (cryptoactives similar to cryptocurrencies but backed by fiat currencies), tokens representing real assets, DeFi protocols, and utility tokens.

The “fan tokens”, cryptoactives that confer “utilities” and rights to their holders are included in this last category.

Once purchased, they entitle fans to benefits such as tickets, promotional items and, in some cases, depending on the choice of the issuing club, even voting power in day-to-day decisions – the variety and scope of rewards are defined by the teams.

Unlike tokens backed by real assets (such as precatory tokens or tokens released by football teams to represent receivables linked to athletes), “fan tokens” do not predict income. Cryptoactives can go up in value and, therefore, generate an upside potential if there is a secondary market to trade them. But the primary idea is to generate funds for clubs, and enable new forms of engagement for fans.