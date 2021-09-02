Black urine disease: know and know how to act

Haff’s syndrome, or black urine disease, is caused by a toxin capable of causing the muscle to necrosis with the rupture of muscle cells, resulting in a dark urine similar to the color of coffee. It usually occurs after eating contaminated fish. According to infectologist Max Igor Banks Ferreira Lopes, coordinator of the Infectious Diseases Outpatient Clinic at the Hospital das Clínicas of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of São Paulo, the disease is nothing more than an inflammation with severe abdominal pain.

“It’s a disease that has been around for a while. It was discovered in 1924, in Europe. In fact, it is a syndrome that brings together some symptoms, and they observed that it is associated with people having been eating fish or seafood within 24 hours before the symptoms,” says the infectologist. According to the expert, “it is a rare disease, which is nothing more than food poisoning by a toxin that is not eliminated by heat; therefore, cooked fish can transmit the disease. It is rare, it is not frequent and this toxin has not yet been identified”, says Igor Lopes.

As the elimination of this toxin is done by the kidneys, many people end up having kidney failure. Therefore, the specialist emphasizes the importance of seeking medical attention as soon as possible, so that the toxin can be eliminated as quickly as possible and cause less damage to the kidneys. Any individual can be infected with the “black pee” disease, and it cannot be avoided.

Listen to the interview of infectologist Max Igor Banks Ferreira Lopes to USP Newspaper on the Air by accessing the original article link on here.

