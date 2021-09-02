Body of a woman who had disappeared in Angra dos Reis has evidence of drowning

The Civil Police confirmed that signs of drowning were found in the body of Cristiane Nogueira da Silva, who disappeared a week ago, and found last Sunday (29), in Restinga da Marambaia, in the west of Rio. .

According to police chief Vilson Almeida da Silva, from the 166th PD (Angra dos Reis), the cause of death could not be determined due to the advanced state of decomposition of the body. Coroners found no signs of a violent injury to the corpse.

Cristiane’s ex-husband, Leonardo Machado de Andrade, who was with her, is still missing. The boat the couple was on hasn’t been found either.

Security cameras recorded the moment when the couple, who was trying to reconcile, left his home in Angra dos Reis to watch the sunset on a nearby island on the last 22nd.

In the images obtained by the police, it is possible to see the man leaving the property first and Cristiane next, after locking the door. The two walked towards the sea for boarding. The main line of investigation, so far, is that the couple’s boat would have sunk.

remember the case

Cristiane and Leonardo lived together for two years and were separated for an equal period. They were trying to reconcile and disappeared after leaving by boat to see the sunset on the last 22nd.

According to Cristiane’s son, Guilherme Brito, the couple was in a house that was rented by Leonardo, where he was living. In the last message left by his mother, Guilherme says that she looked happy, had bought presents for the family and said goodbye with a “see you tomorrow”, implying that he would return to Rio de Janeiro the next day.

On the 23rd, the driver who had been hired to pick up Cristiane did not find her at the agreed location. Cristiane’s body had been found on Sunday (29), but, due to bad weather in the region, the corpse was only removed from the sea on Monday morning (30). The search for Leonardo continues.

