Bolsonaro government does not guarantee vaccine against Covid to those who disrespect the federal plan – 09/01/2021 – Balance and Health

The Ministry of Health released a note on Wednesday (1) in which it warns that it “will not guarantee doses for states and municipalities that adopt different vaccine schemes” from that defined in the National Immunization Plan.

The disclosure took place a few hours after the governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB), announced that the application of booster doses in the state should start on Monday (6) for the population over 60 years and immunosuppressed, on specific dates for age group.

The measure expands the target audience defined by the Ministry of Health for the reinforcement, which was established for seniors over 70 years and immunosuppressed. In addition, the state has also mentioned that it must use, among other immunizing agents, doses of Coronavac.

The federal forecast, on the other hand, speaks of using primarily doses from Pfizer or, as an alternative, from Janssen and AstraZeneca — not to mention the vaccine produced by Butantan.

In a note released this Wednesday afternoon, the Ministry of Health says that decisions on the application of booster doses and other measures “are based on scientific evidence, extensive discussion among experts, epidemiological scenario, target population, availability of doses and authorization of regulatory bodies, such as Anvisa”.

“Changes in the PNO recommendations [Plano Nacional de Operacionalização da Vacinação contra a Covid] they can influence the safety and efficacy of vaccines in the population and can also result in the lack of doses in the National Vaccination Plan to complete the vaccination schedule in the Brazilian population”, he adds.

In the message, the folder does not mention any specific state or municipality. This, however, is not the first time that the folder criticizes measures taken elsewhere. In announcing the planning of booster doses last week, Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga criticized what he called “vaccination demagoguery” and said that doses could be lacking if states did not follow the federal plan — a position that was reinforced on Wednesday .

“If each one wants to create their own regimen, the Ministry of Health will unfortunately not be able to deliver vaccine doses,” he said at the time.

Check out the note from the Ministry of Health:

