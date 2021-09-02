Bolsonaro sanctions law that revokes LSN, but vetoes punishment of fake news

President Jair Bolsonaro sanctioned, this Thursday (2/9), the law that revokes the National Security Law, but with four vetoes. Among them, that of the device that criminalized lying mass communication, that is, the propagation of fake news, during the electoral process.

The law was approved in Congress to replace the National Security Law (LSN), created in 1983, during the period of the military dictatorship. The rules, considered outdated after the 1988 Constitution, were replaced by the inclusion of a new title in the Penal Code (Decree Law No. 2,848, of 1940) to deal with crimes against the Democratic Rule of Law.

One of the excerpts vetoed by the president provided for punishment for “mass miscommunication”, defined as “promoting or financing, personally or through an intermediary, using an expedient not directly provided by the private message application provider, campaign or initiative to disseminate facts who know untruths, and which are capable of compromising the health of the electoral process”.

Bolsonaro is investigated by the Supreme Court in an inquiry that investigates a digital gang that acts against democracy and institutions.

Another excerpt that came out of the bill at the time of becoming law, drawn by Bolsonaro, instituted the crime of preventing, “by means of violence or serious threat, the free and peaceful exercise of demonstrations by political parties, social movements, unions, organs of class or other political, associative, ethnic, racial, cultural or religious groups”.

The president also vetoed the section that increased the penalty for a crime against the rule of law if it was committed by the military; and which also increased the penalty by a third if the same type of crime was committed by a public official.

