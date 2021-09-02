Boninho denies that the team did not like the entries for ‘BBB22’: ‘Lie’

cute went to his Instagram stories this Wednesday night (1st) to deny the rumors that the production of “Big Brother Brazil 22” did not like the subscribers for the reality show so far. Earlier, he had announced that more places to apply for the program will open.

“We are preparing a new battery of entries [para o BBB22]. Don’t worry, the 100,000 who signed up are geniuses. We’re loving it. Small talk, lies, gossip that says we didn’t like anyone. We’re loving it and there are a lot of people with a lot of chances already”, said Boninho.

The director confirmed that another 20,000 vacancies will be reopened for a last wave of potential participants.

“As many people asked, we are going to deliver another 20 thousand spaces, 20 thousand attempts for you. But so, whoever did it, congratulations, we are very happy. And now, one more chance. When? I’ll let you know later,” said the director.

He also said that for the tenth year of the “The Voice Brazil“, the production has prepared several surprises, including letting you understand that, possibly, the program will win a fifth juror.

“A lot of news will come. It’s the tenth year, so we’re going to make a mess. Want to know more? In a little while, we’ll tell you”, concluded Boninho.

