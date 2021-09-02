Botafogo approaches a deal with Cristiano Ronaldo’s former teammate | Soccer

RELEASE/MANCHESTER UNITED Rafael during his time at Manchester United

The right-back was not a priority for Botafogo, but then a virtually unmissable market opportunity appeared. General Severiano’s club has opened negotiations and has talks to sign Rafael, a player with spells in Manchester United and Lyon and who recently left Basaksehir, in Turkey.

The defender even received proposals – even more advantageous in the financial sense – from Serie A clubs in Brasileirão, but his desire is to play at the club with his heart. He has already spoken publicly on some occasions that he is Botafogo since childhood.

Rafael is expected in Rio de Janeiro next week to intensify conversations, carry out medical tests and, if all goes well, sign a contract with Botafogo. The contract term is still being discussed between the parties.

A child’s dream will come true was what was missing ❤️ — Rafael da Silva (@orafa2) September 1, 2021

Despite being a Botafogo fan, the full-back never wore the alvinegra shirt. Revealed by Fluminense, the player was sold at a young age to Manchester United-ING. Afterwards, he passed through Lyon-FRA and, more recently, through Basaksehir-TUR. He did not renew his contract with the Turkish team and would arrive at Glorioso free of charge.

Currently, coach Enderson Moreira has Daniel Borges and Jonathan at right-back. Despite not being a priority of the board, the directors did not refuse the opportunity that appeared in the market.