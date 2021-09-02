Botafogo is close to signing Rafael, ex-United – 01/09/2021

Botafogo is close to having a weight reinforcement soon for the dispute of Series B of the Brazilian Championship. Alvinegro’s board opened negotiations with right-back Rafael, who has passages for Manchester United, from England, and Lyon, from France. The player is a declared Alvinegro fan and never hid his desire to defend the club.

A Fluminense breeder, Rafael, 31, recently left Basaksehir, in Turkey, and is free on the market, which is a positive factor in the conversations. It is expected in the next few days in Rio de Janeiro so that the negotiations can gain new chapters. The information was first published by “Lance!” and confirmed by UOL Sport.

Last year, in the midst of planning to transform the football department into S/A, Rafael’s name was already appearing on the summit list, but the project did not go as expected and he went to Turkey. In July, in an interview with UOL Sport, the full-back stated that he would like to retire at Glorioso.

“If I’m okay in Botafogo, I’ll want to retire there. You can be sure that, from the moment I return to Brazil, I won’t want to go back to Europe. I guarantee that. That’s why I say I want to think. Because, from the moment I return, I want it to be definitive. Closing down in Botafogo is my thought,” he said, on the occasion.

On social networks, the player made two posts that stirred the crowd. He published flame emojis, commonly used in reference to Botafogo, and later said that the “child’s dream will come true”. It was enough for the alvinegros to invade his account and play with the situation, asking not to be deceived.

A child’s dream will come true was what was missing ❤️ — Rafael da Silva (@orafa2) September 1, 2021

Rafael and his brother Fábio, who is a left-back, started at Fluminense and moved to Manchester United early. At the time, the transaction had a big impact. They defended the Brazilian team in the youth categories.

In 2019, while visiting Brazil, the two went to Nilton Santos and watched a Botafogo match in the Brazilian Championship. On the occasion, they posed for photos alongside the board and reinforced their desire to wear Glorioso’s shirt in the future.