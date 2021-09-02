Botafogo negotiates the signing of right-back Rafael, ex-Manchester United | firefight

Botafogo is negotiating the hiring of right-back Rafael da Silva, 31 years old. Fan of the club, the player posted on his social networks that he is going to realize a “child’s dream”, and the ge confirmed that the conversations are in progress.

In April and May of last year, Fábio was approached by Botafogo to learn about the possibility of returning to the club of the heart. At the time, it was just a survey, but he expressed his desire to return to Rio de Janeiro in 2021.

– The desire has always been the two of us, but in football there is no way to predict anything. It’s a wish I have to go in 2021, it would be a dream. I started my career with my brother at Manchester United and ending our careers at Botafogo would be magic for us. Rotenberg (former marketing director of the club) spoke to me, but as I have a contract with Lyon, he can’t keep asking too much. He asked if I really wanted to, it was just a survey.

1 of 2 Rafael was at Istanbul Basaksehir last season — Photo: Publicity Rafael was at Istanbul Basaksehir last season — Photo: Publicity

Rafael, 31, was revealed by Fluminense alongside his twin brother, Fábio, who plays on the left flank. Negotiated with Manchester United when they were still teenagers, they transferred as soon as they turned 18 in 2008.

Rafael had a longer life than his brother at United, where he was a starter and remained until 2015. From there he went to Lyon, a club he defended for five years. Last season, I was at Istanbul Basaksehir, in Turkey.