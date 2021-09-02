Botafogo opens negotiations with Rafael, former Manchester United side and Lyon

The right flank was not a priority for the Botafogo, but then a virtually unmissable market opportunity appeared. General Severiano’s club opened negotiations and has conversations to hire Rafael, a player with spells in Manchester United and Lyon and who recently left Turkey’s Basaksehir.

The defender even received proposals – even more advantageous in the financial sense – from Serie A clubs in Brasileirão, but his wish is play at the heart club. He has already spoken publicly on some occasions that he is Botafogo since childhood.

Rafael is expected in Rio de Janeiro next week to intensify conversations, undergo medical tests and, if all goes well, sign a bond with Botafogo. O contract time is still being discussed between the parts.

despite being Botafogo fan, the side never wore the alvinegra shirt. Revealed by Fluminense, the player was sold at a young age to Manchester United-ING. Afterwards, he passed through Lyon-FRA and, more recently, through Basaksehir-TUR. He did not renew his contract with the Turkish team and would arrive at Glorioso free of charge.

This week, the Rio club even announced a agreement for hiring striker Chay. Currently, coach Enderson Moreira has Daniel Borges and Jonathan at right-back. Despite not being a priority of the board, the directors did not refuse the opportunity that appeared in the market.