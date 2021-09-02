Brazil has 703 Covid deaths in 24 hours; four states did not register deaths | National Newspaper

The vaccination and pandemic figures gathered by the consortium of press vehicles show that, for the second day in a row, the number of Brazilians who received the second dose or the single dose was greater than that of the first dose. Within 24 hours, 863,555 people took the first dose and 971,621 took the second or single dose. The total for the day was just over 1.8 million.

Since the start of vaccination, the first dose has reached the arm of more than 132 million people, or 61.96% of the population. And only 29.79% are fully vaccinated, just over 63.5 million people.

Within 24 hours, 703 people died from Covid. In total, 581,228 Brazilians have already lost their lives to illness.

In 24 hours, there were 25,805 new cases, totaling more than 20.8 million. The average of cases drops by 24% in two weeks. That’s 22,660 a day.

The average of deaths has been on a downward trend for nine days. The reduction this Wednesday (1) was 22%. That’s 643 a day.

In November of last year, the average dropped to 319 per day, and rose again. This Wednesday, the number is still double what was registered in November.

Two states register an increase in the average of deaths, seven states and the federal district are stable and 17 states are declining. This Wednesday, four states did not register deaths: Amazonas, Acre, Amapá and Rondônia.