Brazil has 703 deaths in 24 h and an average below 700

A day after surpassing the mark of 580 thousand deaths by covid-19, Brazil registered today 703 new deaths from the disease, bringing the total to 581,228. Still, the moving average of deaths remains below 700 a week ago. The data were obtained by the consortium of press vehicles, of which the UOL is part, with the state health departments.

On average, 643 people died from the disease in the last seven days, which indicates a downward trend of -22% compared to 14 days ago. Today completes nine days that the country shows a downward trend in the moving average.

The moving average is the best indicator for analyzing the pandemic, as it corrects for fluctuations in data from health departments that occur on weekends and holidays. The average of the last seven days is compared to the same index of 14 days ago. If it stays below -15%, it indicates a downward trend; above 15%, acceleration; between these two values, stability.

Image: UOL

Four states did not register any deaths in the last 24 hours: Acre, Amapá, Amazonas and Rondônia.

Seventeen states had a downward trend in the moving average, while seven others and the Federal District had stability. Rio de Janeiro and Sergipe maintained the acceleration trend that they have been showing for a week.

All regions showed a decline today: Midwest (-29%), Northeast (-23%), North (-45%), Southeast (-16%) and South (-26%).

Today, 25,805 new cases of coronaviruses have also been registered. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 20,803,672 positive diagnoses of the disease have been made.

Image: UOL

See the situation by state and in the Federal District

Southeast region

Espírito Santo: stable (11%)

Minas Gerais: fall (-28%)

Rio de Janeiro: high (30%)

North region

Northeast region

Paraíba: stable (-12%)

Rio Grande do Norte: fall (-63%)

Midwest region

Federal District: stable (-1%)

Mato Grosso: fall (-38%)

Mato Grosso do Sul: fall (-25%)

South region

Rio Grande do Sul: stable (-7%)

Santa Catarina: stable (-12%)

Ministry of Health data

In a bulletin released today, the Ministry of Health reported that Brazil reported 737 new deaths caused by covid-19 in the last 24 hours. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 581,150 deaths caused by the disease in the country.

According to the folder’s data, there were 27,345 confirmed cases of covid-19 in Brazil between yesterday and today, bringing the total number of infected to 20,804,215 since March 2020.

According to the federal government, there have been 19,775,873 recovered cases of the disease so far, with another 447,192 being followed up.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the Jair Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, the media UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, G1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health secretariats of the 27 units of the federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but the attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of the data and its accuracy.