Brazil has a moving average of 643 daily deaths per Covid; four states did not register deaths within 24 hours | Coronavirus

Brazil registered this Wednesday (1) 703 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. The total of deaths reached 581,228 since the start of the pandemic. With this, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days was at 643 — lowest mark since December 29 (when it was 633), completing a week with the average below 700. Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the variation was of -22% and points out a trend of fall .

Four states did not report death from the disease in the last 24 hours: AC, AM, AP and RO.

The numbers are in the new survey of the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20:00 this Wednesday. The balance is based on data from the state departments of Health.

1 of 2 Evolution of the moving average of deaths by Covid in Brazil in the last 14 days. The percentage variation takes into account the numbers at both ends of the period — Photo: Editoria de Arte/G1 Evolution of the moving average of deaths by Covid in Brazil in the last 14 days. The percentage variation takes into account the numbers at both ends of the period — Photo: Editoria de Arte/G1

See the sequence of the last week in the moving average:

Thursday (26): 696

Friday (27): 677

Saturday (28): 687

Sunday (29): 679

Monday (30): 671

Tuesday (31): 671

Wednesday (1): 643

On July 31, Brazil again recorded a moving average of deaths below 1,000, after a period of 191 consecutive days with higher values. From March 17th to May 10th, there were 55 days in a row with this moving average above 2,000. At the worst moment of this period, the average reached a record 3,125, on April 12th.

Only two states show an upward trend in deaths: RJ and SE.

In confirmed cases, since the beginning of the pandemic 20,803,672 Brazilians have had or have the new coronavirus, with 25,805 of those confirmed on the last day. The moving average in the last 7 days was 22,660 diagnoses per day –O lowest record since November 11 (when it was 22581), resulting in a variation of -24% in relation to the cases registered on average two weeks ago, which indicates fall.

At its worst, the moving average curve reached the mark of 77,295 new daily cases, on June 23 this year.

Total deaths: 581,228

581,228 Record of deaths within 24 hours: 703

703 Average of new deaths in the last 7 days: 643 per day (variation in 14 days: -22%)

643 per day (variation in 14 days: -22%) Total confirmed cases: 20,803,672

20,803,672 Registration of confirmed cases within 24 hours: 25,805

25,805 Average of new cases in the last 7 days: 22,660 per day (variation in 14 days: -24%)

On the rise (2 states): SE, RJ

SE, RJ In stability (7 states and the Federal District): ES, BA, MA, AC, DF, RS, SC, PB

ES, BA, MA, AC, DF, RS, SC, PB Falling (17 states): RR, PE, MS, AL, MG, SP, GO, PR, MT, TO, PI, AM, PA, AP, RN, RO, CE

This comparison takes into account the average of deaths in the last 7 days until the publication of this balance in relation to the average registered two weeks ago (understand the criteria used by the G1 to analyze pandemic trends).

It is noteworthy that there are states in which the low average number of deaths can lead to large percentage variations. Moving average data is generally in decimal numbers and rounded to facilitate the presentation of the data.

See the situation in the states

ES: +11%

MG: -28%

RJ: +30%

SP: -30%

DF: -1%

GO: -34%

MS: -25%

MT: -38%

AC: 0%

AM: -44%

AP: -60%

PA: -45%

RO: -64%

RR: -22%

TO: -43%

AL: -28%

BA: +6%

EC: -66%

MA: +1%

PB: -12%

PE: -23%

PI: -43%

RN: -63%

SE: +67%

Consortium of press vehicles

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between G1, O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, who have been working collaboratively since June 8 to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (learn more most).

VIDEOS: Covid deaths by municipality month by month