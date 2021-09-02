Brazil wins in football and catches Argentina in the final

The Brazilian 5-a-side soccer team beat Morocco 1-0 and is in the final of the Paralympics in Tokyo. With a solid campaign, Brazil is unbeaten with seven wins in Japan, and is favorite for the title. The Brazilian team has never been defeated in the Paralympic Games, becoming four-time champions.

Brazil started the campaign in Tokyo with a 3-0 victory against China. As a result, the team thrashed Japan and France, both games 4-0, and went to the semifinals with 11 goals scored and none suffered in the group stage.

The 5-a-side football final will be full of rivalry. Brazil and Argentina will face each other next Sunday, at 5:30 am (Brasilia time). The two teams competed in the first edition of the football final of five of the Paralympics, in Athens, in 2004. On that occasion, the Brazilian team was superior and beat the rival on penalties by 3-2, making Brazil champion for the first time.

The game

Despite being the favorite in the match, the Brazilian team had many difficulties in opening the scoreboard. The first half was superior to Brazil, but ended in a goalless draw. With skill and solidity, the Brazilians went up and tried to puff up the net with full force, but the goal was for the second half.

In the second stage, with 12 minutes to go, Jefinho made a great individual move, lined up the entire Moroccan defense, which swung the net with an own goal from the Moroccan captain.

After the goal, the selection did not want to manage the little advantage and continued attacking, but had the good protection of the Moroccan defense, which held back the ability of the Brazilians. With 2 minutes to the end of the match, Morocco managed to arrive with a good opportunity, but goalkeeper Luan fell to defend and secure the score.

At the end of the match, the Brazilian team went through a scare that almost cost the draw, but it guaranteed the invincibility, and the dispute for the gold against the Argentine brothers.