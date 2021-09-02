Brazilian GDP has worse variation in the 2nd quarter compared to OECD countries

With a 0.1% drop in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the second quarter compared to the first period of the year, Brazil showed the worst performance compared to the countries that make up the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

The result was worse than that of Japan, whose variation was the smallest of the group, just 0.3%. The Asian country, like Brazil, had a response considered by the international community to be slow to the pandemic, in addition to having been resistant to social distancing at various critical moments of the health crisis.

Here, the weak result reflects, above all, months in which vaccination against Covid-19 in the country was still dragging at a slow pace and that cities were just beginning to reopen activities after the record peaks of hospitalizations and deaths from the disease in previous months .

Despite not being part of the OECD, Brazil is one of the non-member countries that have relations with the nations that participate in the organization (see ranking below).

The improvement in global activity is directly linked, according to economists, to factors such as accelerated vaccination against Covid-19, the economic reopening of countries and lower rates of contagion by the disease. This is the case of Portugal, whose GDP had a quarterly increase of 4.9% from April to June, the best result of the OECD. There, 80% of the population has already taken at least one dose of the vaccines available against the coronavirus, according to the local health ministry. In Brazil, this number is just over 60%.

Next comes the United Kingdom, with a 4.8% increase in GDP, in the same comparison. Although the country was one of the most affected in the European bloc, the recovery showed acceleration in the period, as the economy had grown 2.2% at the margin.

The United States, the world’s largest economy, had a timid change compared to the 1st quarter of the year, growing 1.6%, with the stronger vaccination campaign against Covid-19 and the consequent increase in economic activities. China, the world’s second largest power, grew 1.3%.

Of all the countries in Latin America, Mexico had the highest growth in its GDP, of 1.5%. Chile, on the other hand, rose 1% from the previous quarter.