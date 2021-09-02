Brother of Zezé Di Camargo and Luciano is confirmed in ‘A Fazenda 13’ | Fabia Oliveira



Zezé and Camarguinho – Reproduction

Zeze and Camarguinhoreproduction

Published 02/09/2021 05:00

If in the last edition of ‘A Fazenda’ there was the singer Mariano, from the duo with Munhoz, representing country artists, in the new season this representation will not go unnoticed. The column, which has already set up a campaign in Itapecerica da Serra, in Greater São Paulo, discovered that Werley Camargo, better known as Camarguinho, signed with RecordTV and is one of the novelties in the cast of the rural reality show.

With no history of controversy on social networks or participation in other attractions of the genre, the Goiás, who is the brother of Zezé, Luciano and ex-peo Luciele Di Camargo, broke out in the 90s and was successful with versions of international music classics. One of them was ‘Na Hora de Amar’, inspired by the verses of ‘Spending My Time’, by Roxette.

To reinforce our exclusive, Camarguinho, who was part of the duos Cleiton & Camargo and Marcelinho de Lima & Camargo, published a photo last Tuesday, straight from the airport, with a suspicious caption: “Let’s go after a dream, with faith in God, everything will work out. I’ll be right back.”

‘A Fazenda 13’ already has its release date: September 14th, under the command of Adriane Galisteu. “I’m 100% prepared and ready to ‘do it'”, highlighted Marcos Mion’s successor. Rodrigo Carelli, the director, told Celso Zucatelli in an interview that among the members there will be strong names that were previously considered impossible by the production.