BTS: See 23 unpublished and high quality photos of Jungkook!

the birthday is of Jungkook, but who gets this are the fans! The youngest member of the BTS, affectionately nicknamed golden maknae, is turning 24 years old this Wednesday (1/09) and to celebrate the special date, Big Hit Music, the agency responsible for the group, made a surprise!

In honor of Jungkook, the agency selected 23 unpublished photos taken in the last year to share with the ARMYs. The images are in high quality and show the artist in several different situations, whether performing on stage or in moments of relaxation!

BTS Announces Season 2 of Its Reality Show “In The SOOP”

The wish of the ARMYs will come true: the reality show “BTS In The SOOP” will return in a 2nd season! The program accompanies the K-Pop group in an experience beyond work, like a trip among friends in a more secluded and peaceful place.

The idea of ​​“BTS In The SOOP” is to promote a moment of rest amidst a busy schedule of professional appointments. The 1st season aired in August 2020 and showed RM, Jin, sucks, J-HOPE, Jimin, V and Jungkook relaxing like “normal adults”.

The format is very well received among fans, who are actually curious to know even more about the their offstage personality. That’s because on “BTS In The SOOP” the boys try their best to ignore the cameras.

Confirmation of the 2nd season came out on the reality show’s official Twitter profile this Wednesday (1/09). It will be made available from October on Weverse, platform that allows interaction between K-Pop artist and fans.

이유 없이 ,

밤 12시 세상이 잠깐 숨을 참 듯

잠시 쉬어가는 우리만의 숲 📍https://t.co/uWoLMp7AWe#In_the_SOOP #인더숲 #BTS pic.twitter.com/eNzmBIWmFU — IN THE SOOP Official (@INTHESOOP_TV) August 30, 2021

