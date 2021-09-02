Henrique Gimenes – 14:49 | updated on 09/01/2021 4:04 PM



Bus crash on a cliff in Peru left more than 30 dead / Photo: EFE/Félix Ingaruca Bus crash on a cliff in Peru left more than 30 dead / Photo: EFE/Félix Ingaruca Bus crash on a cliff in Peru left more than 30 dead / Photo: EFE/Félix Ingaruca

In the early hours of this Wednesday (1st), a passenger bus had a serious accident in Peru and fell off a cliff of over 200 meters. In total, at least 33 people died and another 20 were injured.

The accident occurred on a highway in the locality of Matuicana, province of Huarochirí. The vehicle was carrying 63 passengers and was above the allowed speed limit when it hit a rock. The driver lost control of the bus, which fell off the cliff.

The National Police informed that, due to the difficulty of accessing the site, the search work should last all day. The injured were transferred to the hospital in Chosica. Passengers in more serious condition were transferred to health units in Lima.

The Superintendence of People’s Land Transport (Sutran) informed that the vehicle had a vehicle technical inspection certificate and that the drivers had their licenses updated.

Read too1 Mechanic Dies After Falling In Hamburger Machine

two Globo will have to indemnify the son of a cameraman who died on Chape’s flight

3 DNA makes Brazilian be named as the author of 3 crimes in the US

4 Brazilian pawn dies in an accident with a bull in the US

5 TV station broadcasts ritual by accident: “Hail, Satan”

Follow us on our networks!

Receive news

on your mobile!

If you found an error in this text, please fill in the fields below. Your message and page link will be automatically sent to Pleno.News, which will check the information.

The author of the message, not Pleno.News, is responsible for the comment.