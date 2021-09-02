By 4 votes to 3, TCU paralyzes the process of closing state-owned Ceitec, known for the ‘chip do boi’ | Economy

The Federal Court of Accounts (TCU) paralyzed the closing process of the Center of Excellence in Advanced Electronic Technology (CEITEC). The decision was taken in the plenary session this Wednesday (1st), by four votes in favor of the stoppage and three against.

Ceitec is a state-owned company, linked to the Ministry of Science and Technology (MCT), which operates in the microelectronics industry. In 2008, the center began to develop chips for tracking livestock, known as the “ox chip”. In December 2020, the federal government signed a decree authorizing the corporate dissolution of the state-owned company (see below).

The Ministry of Economy will have to provide, in 60 days, more information about the reasons that led the government to decide to close the company. Afterwards, the TCU ministers return to analyze the process and decide, definitively, on the legality or illegality of the extinction process.

The winning vote was presented by Minister Vital do Rêgo, who classified the closing of the company as “murder”. He argued that the state’s discretionary power is not absolute.

“We are not ending the liquidation. We are stopping the liquidation and asking for information,” said Rêgo, who was accompanied by ministers Marcos Bemquerer, Raimundo Carreiro and Augusto Nardes.

“I vote for determining the Ministry of Economy to refrain from continuing the liquidation process, here is privatization, but I will say liquidation, murder of the company,” said Rêgo.

To Rego, the development of semiconductors (chips) has to be a state policy, and a government cannot decide to stop the work alleging lack of financial return from the state-owned company.

“What does technology represent for the country? Is it a state policy or a discretionary government policy that, invested as president of the republic, goes there and says ‘let’s liquidate, let’s kill this company’ because it doesn’t meet its objectives economic?” asked Vital.

The vote of Walton Alencar Rodrigues, rapporteur of the process, was the loser. Rodrigues voted for the legality of the closing process of the state-owned company, as it understood that this is a decision that belongs only to the government.

“The TCU does not have the power to paralyze the liquidation of useless companies” argued Rodrigues.

The rapporteur also recalled that Ceitec has been a state-owned company that has been dependent on the Union since 2008, as it has never generated enough resources to fund its accounts.

“Ceitec has always lived and continues to live from federal budget subsidies. A company entirely dependent on the federal government, being unable to keep up with its own companies,” said Rodrigues.

Rodrigues said that the company has never presented results, whether in the scientific or operational area. “The company produces nothing, provides nothing to society, costs 70 million [anuais, atualmente], which shows the prompt dissolution of the company”, defended Rodrigues.

He was accompanied only by ministers Augusto Sherman and Bruno Dantas. The process of monitoring the closing of Ceitec was opened after a lawsuit filed by the Association of Employees of the National Center for Advanced Electronic Technology.

The liquidation of Ceitec was authorized after a presidential decree published in December 2020. Ao G1, the Ministry of Economy reported that the closure began in February this year, and has a completion period of one year.

“The liquidation work plan includes actions such as payment of all liabilities of the company, realization of its assets, allocation of assets belonging to it and others provided for in Decree 9589/2018”, the ministry said in a note.

Regarding the TCU decision, the ministry said that it has not yet had access to the content of the decision, “making immediate manifestation impossible”.