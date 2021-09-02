Caio Castro’s alleged affair reveals that he is being threatened with death

The end of the relationship between Caio Castro and Grazi Massafera is gaining new chapters. After the journalist Léo Dias, from the Metrópoles portal, revealed that Larissa Bonesi would be the new case of the actor from Rede Globo and that she would already be packed and ready to meet the heartthrob, the Netflix actress in India began to suffer attacks through social networks.

Larissa, who arrived to make a video denying the alleged affair with the actor, revealed that the situation began to become serious. This Wednesday afternoon (01), Bonesi granted an interview to the program “Fofocalizador”, broadcast by the SBT and stated that the attacks began to turn into death threats.

The model revealed that the situation is making even her family very worried. She said that threats are preventing her from leaving the house: “It hurt me a lot, my whole family. In the messages I’m getting, there are people saying that if I go out on the street, they’ll kill me. I don’t even have the courage to leave the apartment”.

The actress, as she spoke in the video sent earlier to columnist Léo Dias, kept what she said and confirmed that he already had a brief affair with Caio Castro. According to her, their relationship lasted only two months: “We’re friends! I have great admiration for him, for the person, for the professional”.

Larissa Bonesi continued saying that she has absolutely nothing with Grazi Massafera’s ex-boyfriend: “I learned that he was separated by the news, he was still in India. While packing my bags, I received a print. I said: ‘Me? Separation pivot?’ No, no, something’s wrong, I freaked out“.

The actress, who was part of the cast of the movie Penthouse, recently released in the Netflix productions catalog, said that she would not submit to the things she is being accused of: “I even deleted the app from my phone, as I was never the reason for the separation. I would never put myself in a situation like that”.

Earlier, through a video shown on the “Vem Pra Cá” program, Larissa Bonesi rebutted the comments being made on social media about her: “Everyone thinks I did it to promote myself. Never in my life, have I used friendships or people I know or relationships to do or achieve anything”.