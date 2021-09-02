Calleri presents itself to São Paulo this Thursday for first medical exams | São Paulo

Jonathan Calleri will present himself to São Paulo this Thursday to perform the first medical exams at the Barra Funda CT.

Hired last Monday, the striker arrives in Brazil this Thursday morning on a flight from Madrid, Spain. Initially, Calleri will go to a hotel in the capital of São Paulo and, in the afternoon, will carry out the first assessments.

The Argentine will also have the opportunity for the first contact with Hernán Crespo and the coach’s technical committee. He, however, will not participate in any physical activity at this first moment.

Jonathan Calleri should start training with the entire cast only next week. No games this weekend, players will have Saturday and Sunday off.

Without acting for just over four months – his last match was on April 21, with Osasuña, from Spain – Calleri will need a period to regain ideal physical shape. Therefore, there is still no forecast on how much it will debut.

Calleri arrives in São Paulo to fight for a place in Crespo’s starting lineup. In his last season for Osasuña, he scored six goals in 27 games. Your loan agreement is valid until the end of 2022.

Gabriel Neves has already started to work with his companions. Also hired last Monday, the steering wheel participated in part of the activities at the CT of Barra Funda, this Wednesday.