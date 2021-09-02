Camila Queiroz, from Verdades Secretas, emerges as the new star of Netflix

Camila Queiroz is currently featured on Rede Globo as Angel de Verdades Secretas. In the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, the network decided to reprise one of its boldest and most popular soap operas. If you want to check out different performances of the actress, Netflix is ​​a great option. The Brazilian is confirmed as the host of the national version of Marriage to the Blind, in the series De Volta aos 15 and in a secret project on the platform.

Camila Queiroz’s first project on Brazilian TV was also her most praised performance. Like Angel de Verdades Secretas, the actress received numerous accolades from the specialized critics, in addition to winning the Press Trophy, Extra Television Award, Young Brazilian Award, Capricho Awards and Quem de Televisão Award.

Since then, the actress has had other acclaimed performances on Rede Globo, in the soap operas Êta Mundo Bom, Rock Story, Pega Pega and Verão 90.

Currently, Camila Queiroz is preparing to launch three important projects on Netflix; check out everything about each of them below.

Camila Queiroz – Netflix reality host

In February 2021, Netflix confirmed global actors Camila Queiroz and Klebber Toledo as the hosts of the national version of Blind Marriage.

For those who don’t know, Marriage to the Blind has a very simple premise: singles try to find love and connection with program participants. The only problem? Game members cannot see each other.

“Let’s get emotional with these singles who want to be loved for who they truly are. Can you imagine turning yourself in and marrying someone you’ve never seen before?” Klebber Toledo commented in a press release.

“The recordings have already started, and I’m following all this closely, in an environment that leaves no doubt about the affective connections they are building.”, completed Camila Queiroz.

The Brazilian version of Marriage à Cegas debuts on Netflix in 2021.

Camila Queiroz in series with Maisa

Camila Queiroz was also cast as one of the main characters in the series De Volta aos 15, starring Maísa Silva.

The comedy and drama production is based on the book of the same name, written by Brazilian author Bruna Vieira. The series is expected to debut on the platform in 2022.

Back at 15 tells the story of Anita, a 30-year-old woman who ends up returning to when she was just 15 years old. The young woman tries to fix the lives of everyone around her, but each change in the past impacts everyone’s future – not always for the better.

Camila Queiroz plays the adult version of the protagonist Anita, whose teen version is brought to life by Maísa’s performance.

Back at 15 also features Klara Castanho, Yana Sardenberg, Pedro Ottoni, João Guilherme, Bruno Montaleone, Amanda Azevedo and Mariana Rios.

Camila Queiroz’s new project on Netflix

Besides Marriage à Cegas and De Volta ao 15, Camila Queiroz also has another project confirmed on Netflix.

Recently, the actress traveled to Paris to record this new project. No information about the movie or series has been confirmed, other than the presence of the star.

“I’m in a very special place recording a beautiful project and making a dream come true. I’m dying to give spoilers, but for now I can’t”, commented the actress on her Instagram.