Capital still has 15,000 flu vaccines available for application – Capital

Even after the campaign is over, flu vaccination continues at the Campo Grande health centers

Flu vaccine bottle. (Photo: Marcos Maluf/Archive)

Even after the campaign is over, vaccination against flu continues at the Campo Grande health centers. According to Sesau (Municipal Health Department), about 15 thousand doses remained and are available for application.

The doses will be in all health units in the morning, exclusively, since in the afternoon, only vaccines against covid-19 will be applied.

In all, 199,922 people were vaccinated in Campo Grande. “We noticed the low adherence to vaccination from the beginning, and even with the expansion to the general public from the beginning of July, it was not enough for us to have the expected result”, lamented the municipal secretary of Health, José Mauro Filho.

Among the priority audiences, only two managed to reach the recommended coverage: children from six months to under six years of age, with 96.8% of the vaccinated public; and the elderly, who had 101.73% coverage.

Other groups that, in previous years, also exceeded the recommended for vaccination, and this year there was not so much adherence, are health workers (88.29%) and education (65.47%). The coverage goal is always 90% to 95%.