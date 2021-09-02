Carambola: see benefits and who cannot eat – Ser Saúde

With a playful star shape – in English, the shape earned it the name of star fruit – and yellow, the star fruit is a citrus fruit common in Brazil. The memory of the sweet, acidic flavor and fibrous texture can cause salivation in those who like to consume the fruit.

Originated from carambola, Averrhoa Carambola, a small tree native to India, belongs to the family of Oxalidaceae and it has purple flowers. The fruit has a low calorie content, it is rich in vitamin C and fibers.

The benefits of carambola for the healthy functioning of the body are diverse, however, regular consumption of it inspires some care, because it has some properties that can cause intoxication and even lead to death.

Benefits

Carambola is rich in natural antioxidants such as vitamin C, β-carotene and gallic acid and is a source of magnesium, iron, zinc, manganese, potassium and phosphorus. In addition to its high nutritional values, it also contains large amounts of fiber and is low in calories. According to nutritionist Bruna Navarro*, every 100g of fruit contains about 30 kilocalories.

The carambola fruit is commonly used in ayurvedic medicine (ayurveda) – oriental medical philosophy that was developed in the Indian subcontinent thousands of years ago – in addition to Traditional Chinese medicine (MTC) to treat fever, cough, diarrhea, chronic headache, inflammatory skin diseases (eczema) and fungal skin infections.

Carambola has properties that help in health and disease prevention and treatment, according to the nutritionist. The professional lists some of the positive effects of consuming the fruit:

Antioxidant: fights free radicals and prevents the emergence of chronic diseases such as cancer, in addition to acting on premature aging.

Hypoglycemic: contributing to blood sugar control;

Hypotensive: combats and regulates blood pressure, helping people with high blood pressure;

Hypocholesterolemic: help maintain healthy cholesterol levels;

Antitumor: prevents the formation of tumors and some types of cancer.

Anti-inflammatory and anti-infective: they act against inflammation of the body and infectious diseases.

Is carambola bad?

Eating fruit without moderation and for some groups of people can indeed be harmful, due to possibility of intoxication caused by the food. According to the nutritionist, there are many reports of toxicity described after consuming the fruit.

However, as Navarro explains, evidence for the various mechanisms of carambola toxicity has been postulated based on animal studies.

Why is it toxic? Subtitle:

According to the nutritionist, the ingestion of carambola should be moderate and never for the long term Photograph:

Shutterstock

According to the specialist, the caramboxin it’s the oxalate are the main structural compounds that cause star fruit toxicity. Among the most common complaints of harmful effects are, mainly, those related to nephrotoxicity – substances that impair the functioning of the kidneys – and neurotoxicity – a neurological adverse effect, such as mental confusion.

The nutritionist clarifies that the toxicity of the fruit is related both to the single consumption, how much with the long term intake. For example, consuming five to six pieces of fruit every month for 2-3 years and consuming one carambola a day for one year have been reported to cause toxicity.

However, there is no consensus on what is the dose where the fruit can become toxic. Several clinical reports suggest that the toxic dose can vary depending on a number of factors, such as certain illnesses, hydration levels at the time of ingestion, consumption on an empty stomach, and the concentration of oxalate in the carambola extract.

According to the specialist, more studies are needed to characterize the mechanisms of absorption, metabolism and excretion of toxic molecules in carambola in healthy humans and individuals with preexisting renal failure. Therefore, the question about the beneficial dose of carambola and the dose at which it can become toxic remains no reply.

Thus, the ingestion of carambola should be moderate and never for the long term, which can be consumed by healthy people, including pregnant women.

who can’t eat

People who are not healthy should not consume citrus fruit. Mainly patients with pathology as chronic kidney disease, gastroenteropathies, chronic pancreatitis, among others.

However, Navarro clarifies that the associations between these factors and toxicity in humans still need further evaluation, since the toxic dose of carambola seems multifactorial. A genetic predisposition to toxicity may also be considered.

Is it bad for the kidneys?

Yes, carambola is a food that can cause kidney problems, directly or indirectly, due to the characteristic of caramboxin nephrotoxicity. For not being able to perform blood filtration efficiently, patients with nephropathies cannot eliminate the harmful substance from the body.

Therefore, the consumption of the fruit by people who have a history of pathologies related to the kidneys is not indicated, as it can even cause the patient’s death.

Is it bad for diabetes? Subtitle:

People who are not healthy should not consume citrus fruit Photograph:

Shutterstock

According to the nutritionist, diabetics can eat carambola, as the fruit is rich in fiber, contributing positively to glucose homeostasis, which inhibits α-amylase activity and delays sugar release.

Pregnant can eat?

Yes, according to Navarro, pregnant women can consume the food. However, just like for another healthy person, it is necessary to eat the fruit of the carambola moderately and avoiding ingestion for a long time.

how to eat star fruit

The fruit can be consumed fresh, or in derivatives, such as sweets, juices and cakes. When eaten raw, with or without skin, it can be cut into pieces that, depending on the cut, form stars, or taken directly to the mouth. As with any food consumed raw, the skin needs to be washed well beforehand.

How to make carambola juice Subtitle:

The fruit can be consumed in natura, or in derivatives, such as sweets, juices and cakes Photograph:

Shutterstock

Ingredients:

2 units of ripe star fruit;

1 teaspoon of grated ginger;

sugar or sweetener to taste;

Method of preparation:

Wash the carambola well and remove the seeds;

Beat in a blender, strain and serve immediately.

carambola jelly

Ingredients:

1 and 1⁄2 cup sugar (approximately);

3 thin slices of peeled ginger.

Way of doing:

Sanitize the carambola, remove the tips and parts that may be dark;

Cut the carambola into fine stars, the finer the better. Put them in a pan, sprinkle a cup of sugar, mix and, as soon as it comes to a boil, cook with the pan covered for 20 minutes over low heat, stirring occasionally;

At this stage the carambola will have released a lot of water, so add the cinnamon, the ginger and continue cooking with the pan open to start drying the excess liquid;

Try and add the remaining sugar, if necessary, which should vary according to the acidity of each fruit;

Cook until the fruit is very soft, falling apart, but still with chunks. The color of the fruit will start to darken to a light caramel color;

When it reaches the point, discard the ginger and cinnamon and fill the jelly while still hot in properly sterilized glasses;

Serve the carambola jelly accompanied by coffee, a homemade bread roll and cheese.

How to make carambola candy

Ingredients:

1-2 liter of water;

Cloves and cinnamon to taste.

Method of preparation:

Cut the carambola in the shape of little stars (slices);

Heat the fruit with the rest of the ingredients;

Simmer over low heat for 30 to 40 minutes;