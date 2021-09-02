Carlos Bolsonaro attacks ‘frustrated losers’ after having broken sigils – Politics

Carlos Bolsonaro (photo: CAIO CESAR/CMRJ)

O vereador Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicanos), filho Zero Dois do presidente Jair Bolsonaro, reagiu no Twitter, na manh desta quarta-feira, 1, quebra de seus sigilos fiscal e bancrio pela Justia. The court order was decreed on May 24th. With a mandate in the City Council of Rio since 2001, but influential in the government and in his father’s social networks, Carlos is suspected of being a “crack”. This is the illegal appropriation of part or all of the salary of employees appointed to positions in your cabinet. Carlos attacked “frustrated losers”, without naming them, but offered no explanations to refute the criminal charges. “In the absence of new facts, they rehash the old ones that obviously went nowhere and change the packaging to push the narrative forward” , he wrote. “The losers, frustrated at not being what they always were, are left with just manipulating and lying. What they accuse the most and what they do the most!”

On Tuesday, the 31st, the Globonews informed that the Justice of Rio had broken the fiscal and banking secrecy of the councilor, information later confirmed by the State. The measure was authorized by the 1st Specialized Court for Combating Organized Crime in Rio.

Carlos Bolsonaro investigated since July 2019 by the State Public Ministry (MP-RJ). Suspicions are of “cracking” and hiring ghost employees in his office at City Hall. In addition to him, another 26 people and seven companies had their banking and fiscal secrecy broken by the same court order. One of the signs under investigation was the purchase by the councilor, in 2003, in cash of an apartment for R$150,000 (R$370,000 in current money).

Carlos’ older brother, currently senator Flavio Bolsonaro (Patriota-RJ) is also investigated for “rachadinha”. He was denounced by the MP in Rio, with other law enforcement agencies, for the crimes of criminal organization, money laundering, embezzlement (when an employee embezzles public funds) and embezzlement. His defense pleads innocence and points to alleged nullity of the evidence obtained. The senator, who is responsible for facts that would have occurred when he was state deputy, claims to be the target of political persecution aimed at harming his father.