Carlos Bolsonaro received BRL 4,500 at the Chamber when he bought a property worth BRL 150,000 in cash

RIO — Target of investigation by the Public Ministry of Rio for alleged involvement in a “split” scheme in the City Council of Rio, Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicanos-RJ), the 02 son of President Jair Bolsonaro, bought an apartment for R$150,000, in cash, in Tijuca, in 2003, with a monthly salary of R$4.5 thousand. Elected in October 2000, at the age of 17, Carlos would have accumulated — if he had saved all his councilor’s salary during the first two years in office — about R$108 thousand.

Understand: Bolsonaro family handled nearly R$ 3 million in cash over 24 years

The salary of a Rio councilor between 2001 and January 2003 was around R$4.5 thousand per month, without the addition of benefits. In February 2003, the remuneration was readjusted and reached R$7,155. The position at the Pedro Ernesto Palace was Carlos’ first and only employment relationship. As shown by GLOBO, the president’s son acquired at the time a property valued at R$150,000, paid in “the country’s current currency, counted and found correct”, as stated in the deed that made the deal official.

Sought out, Carlos Bolsonaro’s advisors did not comment until the article was published.

The discrepancy between amounts received and spent by Carlos at the time is one of the lines of investigation addressed by the Public Ministry. According to the MP, he kept and used large amounts of cash throughout his six consecutive terms as councilor. In documents, the agency cites at least three situations that fit the aforementioned practice: in 2003, the purchase of an apartment in Tijuca, in the North Zone of Rio; in 2009, the councilor delivered R$15.5 thousand, also in cash, to cover a loss he had on the stock exchange; and last year, Carlos declared to the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) that he had R$20,000 in cash kept at home.

read: Officials appointed in Carlos Bolsonaro’s office have already admitted that they did not work in the Rio Chamber

The investigation is part of the inquiry that investigates the hiring of alleged phantom employees and the practice of “splitting” in the councilor’s office. The case is being processed, in secrecy, by the 3rd Public Prosecutor for Specialized Criminal Investigation of the Rio de Janeiro Center. To advance in the investigations, the Justice of Rio de Janeiro determined the breaking of the banking and fiscal secrecy of the president’s son. Another 26 people and seven companies also had their secrecy broken.





Previous Photo







Next Photo

The brothers Carlos, Flávio and Eduardo Bolsonaro, sons of the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro Photo: Reproduction Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (Republicanos-RJ) Photo: Pablo Jacob / Agência O Globo Federal Deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP Photo: Jorge William / Agência O Globo Carlos Bolsonaro is a councilor in Rio de Janeiro for the Republicans party Photo: Reproduction Eduardo Bolsonaro in a photo he posted on September 26, 2019. The deputy makes a sign of arms with his fingers in front of a sculpture against violence, in front of the UN building, in New York. Photo: Playback / Instagram Flávio Bolsonaro next to Fabrício Queiroz (right), former driver and former security guard of today’s senator Photo: Reproduction / Social Network Councilor Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicans) at the Rio City Council. Carlos transits the Planalto and controls his father’s social networks Photo: Marcelo Theobald / Agência O Globo – 10/30/2019 Flávio and Carlos Bolsonaro watch Pastor Everaldo, arrested in August this year, bless Bolsonaro in the Jordan River, in 2016 Photo: Divulgação / Jair Bolsonaro After leaving the PSL, Flávio and Carlos Bolsonaro joined Republicanos, in Rio de Janeiro, as did their mother, Rogéria Photo: Chiquito Chaves / Agência O Globo Flávio Bolsonaro in his Kopenhagen store. Establishment has already been the target of search and seizure warrants and breaches of confidentiality and is in the crosshairs of investigations into the cracking scheme of his office at Alerj (Legislative Assembly of Rio), when he was a deputy Photo: Reproduction / Facebook Eduardo poses with a pistol in his waist during a visit to his father, Jair Bolsonaro, at the hospital where the president was recovering from a hernia repair surgery. Photo: Reproduction / Instagram Congressman Eduardo Bolsonaro wearing a shirt whose print mocks the acronym LGBT, using the letters to exalt the United States, its arms policy, President Jair Bolsonaro and American President Donald Trump Photo: Reproduction

The MP’s investigation began with an Época report that revealed that Carlos employed seven relatives of Ana Cristina Valle, former wife of President Jair Bolsonaro and his stepmother. Two admitted to the report that they had never worked for the councilor, although they were nominated. According to a survey by GLOBO, Carlos Bolsonaro has employed a total of 17 people with family ties in the Rio Chamber office since 2001.

Read:In 28 years, Bolsonaro clan has named 102 people with family ties

Four employees have already told ÉPOCA magazine and GLOBO that they did not work in his office at the Rio Chamber, even though they were appointed and their salaries were up to date. After two years of investigation, the MP points to have evidence that the councilor’s advisors did not comply with the hours due in the house and, therefore, can be considered “ghost” employees.

Em postagem no Twitter, o filho do presidente Bolsonaro, também conhecido com ’02’, afirma que “na falta de fatos novos, requentam os velhos” que, segundo ele, “não chegaram a lugar nenhum”.

The use of cash to purchase real estate is part of a modus operandi of the Bolsonaro family. In 24 years, Members have handled R$ 1.5 million in cash used in real estate transactions and in the payment of personal expenses. The amount corresponds to the sum of cash transactions involving senator Flávio Bolsonaro and Carlos, as well as the president’s two ex-wives, Rogéria Bolsonaro and Ana Cristina Valle. The account reaches R$ 2.95 million in amounts adjusted for inflation.