Casemiro is chosen by Tite to be captain of the Brazilian team against Chile, in the Qualifiers | Brazilian Team

The duel will take place this Thursday, at 10 pm (GMT), at the Monumental stadium in Santiago, and will be broadcast live by Globo, SportTV and ge.

At 29, Casemiro is one of Tite’s trusted men and, after the 2019 Copa America, he has been taking turns with defenders Thiago Silva and Marquinhos.

See too:

+ National team has a record of athletes working in Brazil in the Tite era; see clubs with more called ups

+ Regular sleep, salad and sacrifices: how Daniel Alves challenges his body to reach the World Cup at 39 years old

Before this rotation, the captain was Daniel Alves, who returned to the squad after two years. However, the veteran can start this Thursday’s game on Danilo’s reserve.

1 of 1 Casemiro will captain the Brazilian national team this Thursday — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF Casemiro will captain the Brazilian national team this Thursday — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF

On the eve of the clash, coach Tite hid the Brazilian squad in training and declined to give clues during a press conference.

Without being able to count on ten players called up – nine who play in England and have not been released, in addition to Matheus Nunes, who should serve for the Portuguese team – Tite must keep the base he played in the Copa America, but will be forced to make changes.

A possible lineup to face Chile is: Weverton, Danilo (Daniel Alves), Éder Militão, Marquinhos and Alex Sandro; Casemiro, Bruno Guimarães and Lucas Paquetá; Neymar, Gabigol and Matheus Cunha (Hulk).

See too:

+ CBF confirms match between Brazil and Uruguay at Arena da Amazônia

+ Gerson talks about the adaptation in France and turns the rejection page to the Selection

This will be the eighth time that Casemiro will be captain of the Seleção. Before, he used the armband in the following games:

Bolivia 0 x 0 Brazil, on October 5, 2017, for the Qualifiers

Brazil 1 x 1 Panama, in a friendly on March 23, 2019

Brazil 3 x 1 Czech Republic, in a friendly on March 26, 2019

Brazil 0 x 1 Peru, in a friendly on September 10, 2019

Brazil 5 x 0 Bolivia, on October 9, 2020, for the qualifiers

Brazil 2 x 0 Ecuador, on June 4, 2021, for the Qualifiers

Brazil 3 x 0 Venezuela, on June 13, 2021, for the qualifiers

After the match in Chile, Brazil plays two games at home: Sunday, against Argentina, at Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo, and on the next fifth, against Peru, at Arena Pernambuco.

The team leads the qualifiers with 100% success after six rounds.

+ CLICK HERE and see more news from the Selection

Check out the 24 players available to Tite: