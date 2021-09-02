Castan says he was ‘forced’ to wear a rainbow-colored Vasco shirt | Soccer

Reproduction/Instagram Leandro Castan speaks about Vasco’s shirt episode

Leandro Castan, from Vasco, spoke about a controversial episode that occurred on the eve of the match against Brusque, in June, for Série B. On the occasion, the club announced a series of actions in support of the LGBTQIA+ movement, and took to the field with a shirt in rainbow colors, honoring the movement. The defender made a biblical post on his Instagram with the following excerpt “Be fertile, multiply and fill the earth”.

In his first press conference after many months, on Wednesday, the defender was asked whether he was bothered or not with the use of the shirt alluding to the LGBTQIA+ cause, and showed total dissatisfaction.

“I’m the first to respect the institution and the fan. I’m grateful for Vasco. The moment I exposed what I believe, when I was theoretically forced to wear a shirt, I think some people didn’t like it. But I respect the everyone and I also think I have to be respected,” said the defender (see photos of Castan in the gallery below)

The defender also made a point of ruling out any kind of fight with forward Cano. On social networks, after the game in question, the version circulated that there was a discussion between the two in relation to the tribute paid by Vasco.

“I know there are people who take my toes, who say I’m bad. But the numbers are there. I’m very critical. There was a game this season that I went wrong, against São Paulo. So, I know it looks like that game it was worth 20. I know it’s related to the episode of Brusque. It was marked for me. As a Christian, processing my faith, that’s what I think. There was no discomfort. Many said they had problems with me and with Cano . We didn’t. And if we did, we sorted it out in the locker room. I don’t know what kind of captain people are used to.”