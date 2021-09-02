Cátia Fonseca and Ana Maria Braga together at Globo at Mais Você

Cátia Fonseca will be on the screen of Mais Você this Thursday (2) and will talk to Ana Maria Braga in an unprecedented interaction. The presenter of Melhor da Tarde will make a commercial action with Globo’s communicator, breaking barriers between the station and the Band.

continues after advertising

“I have always greatly admired Ana Maria’s work and, when the opportunity for us to do this action together arose, I had no doubts. It’s an honor! I believe we add two powers and the result will be wonderful. Ana, we’re still going to meet in person, ok?”, said Cátia in a note sent.

The commercial interaction will be by Riachuelo Casas. It won’t be the first time one appears in the other’s show. In January, the presenter of Mais Você recorded a video for Melhor da Tarde and publicized an exhibition that was taking place in São Paulo.

continues after advertising

At the time, Cátia revealed that she was a big fan of the Globo presenter and her dream was to meet her. “I’m a fan of Ana Maria Braga! What an honor. I still want to get to know this one better in person. I even take an orange muffin, which I know she likes”, he added.

Last month, Ana held an exhibition of photos of dogs and their owners and Cátia was invited to participate. However, the Band communicator was unable to arrive on time because of a commercial commitment.

Ana Maria Braga and Cátia Fonseca

Ana Maria Braga left Note e Anote, a program on Record, in 1999 and made her arrival on Globo. Cátia Fonseca was called to replace her professional colleague, but remained in production until 2000, being replaced by Claudete Troiano.

continues after advertising

“On Friday, early in the evening, I got a call on my mother’s phone from someone saying he was the bishop [Honorilton] Gonçalves and wanted him to go to Record, because he wanted to talk to me. I thought it was a lie, a prank”, said Cátia last year.

“There was no internet, so people only found out that Ana had left and that I had entered when they turned on the television. They screwed me up, talked a lot of nonsense, because they didn’t know the story. Then Ana gave an interview, said she had left and relieved her”, he added.