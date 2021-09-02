Catia Fonseca meets Ana Maria Braga at ‘Mais Você’

by

The presenter Catia Fonseca was face to face on the screen of… Globo! Exactly like this: she participated in a merchandising action for a clothing brand and spoke with Ana Maria Braga.

When Ana Maria left Record in 1999, leaving “Note e Anote”, it was Catia Fonseca who replaced her. The presenter went to Globo with Louro José to create “Mais Você”. Catia Fonseca would still work at TV Gazeta and would return, in 2018, to TV with the show “Melhor da Tarde”, on Band.

The meeting was virtual, with Catia recording a message for Ana:

A joy to be here with you, when you came out of ‘Note and Note’ and I assumed, my dream was to find you, but our paths never met. Fan thing, very special to me. Catia Fonseca

Ana thanked her for the affection while promoting the sponsor’s action.

A meeting with a special person I could never find. Catia was always very affectionate in this relationship. Ana Maria Braga

Ana Maria - Reproduction/TV Globo - Reproduction/TV Globo

Ana Maria Braga left RecordTV to go to Globo in 1999

Image: Playback/TV Globo

By the networks, the crossover was almost like that of the saga of the “Avengers”. Fans celebrated the meeting, albeit virtual and involving commercial action, together. The two presenters made their careers on TV precisely with programs that involved entertainment and cooking.

And when she saw Palmirinha, remember?

Ana Maria Braga - João Cotta/TV Globo - João Cotta/TV Globo

Ana Maria Braga welcomes Palmirinha on her program

Image: João Cotta/TV Globo

Ana met grandma Palmirinha in 2019, when she invited the presenter to have a special Easter breakfast.

Palmirinha was grateful for the help she received from Ana Maria Braga when she arrived at “Note e Anote”.

Is a three-way meeting coming?