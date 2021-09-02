Catia Fonseca meets Ana Maria Braga at ‘Mais Você’

The presenter Catia Fonseca was face to face on the screen of… Globo! Exactly like this: she participated in a merchandising action for a clothing brand and spoke with Ana Maria Braga.

When Ana Maria left Record in 1999, leaving “Note e Anote”, it was Catia Fonseca who replaced her. The presenter went to Globo with Louro José to create “Mais Você”. Catia Fonseca would still work at TV Gazeta and would return, in 2018, to TV with the show “Melhor da Tarde”, on Band.

The meeting was virtual, with Catia recording a message for Ana:

A joy to be here with you, when you came out of ‘Note and Note’ and I assumed, my dream was to find you, but our paths never met. Fan thing, very special to me. Catia Fonseca