CBF details table between 21st and 25th round and Inter will have a game at 11am and another on Saturday night

The CBF, via the press office, confirmed this Wednesday more details of the table of games for the start of the second round of Brasileirão. Inter, whose next opponent is Sport Recife away from home on Monday, the 13th, at 20:00, already know all the information about their next five games.

After Sport, Inter will play a match on Sunday morning, at 11 am, against Fortaleza, on the 19th, in Beira-Rio. The new scale of games also features a colorado game on Saturday night, 21:00, against Atlético-MG, on October 2nd.

See the details:

21st round – September 19 – Sunday – 11 am – Inter x Fortaleza – Premiere;

22nd round – September 26th – Sunday – 4pm – Inter x Bahia – TV Globo and Premiere;

23rd round – October 2nd – Saturday – 9pm – Atlético-MG x Inter – SporTV and Premiere;

24th round – October 6th – Wednesday – 7pm – Ceará x Inter – Premiere;

25th round – October 9th – Saturday – 5pm – Inter x Chapecoense – Premiere.

Inter comes from a 0-0 draw last Sunday against Atlético-GO and is in 10th place with 23 points. The game against Bragantino, which would be on September 7th, in Porto Alegre, was postponed because of Edenilson’s call-up and still doesn’t have a new date.