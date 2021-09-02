CBF marks Drbi for another Saturday night and dismembers five Corinthians games at the Brazilian Nationals

This Wednesday, the Brazilian Football Confederation dismembered the 21st to 25th rounds of the Brazilian Championship, which reserve some important duels for Timão. Among them, the most important is the Derby between Corinthians and Palmeiras, scheduled once again for a Saturday night.

The clash will be played on September 25, starting at 7 pm (GMT), at Neo Química Arena. It is worth remembering that, in the first round, at Allianz Parque, the duel was on June 12th, another Saturday, at the same time.

Timão will play on another Saturday, against Red Bull Bragantino, and on two Sundays, against América-MG and Sport. The only midweek game will be on October 5th, an unusual Tuesday, against Bahia in Itaquera.

Corinthians’ next five rounds:

21st round: Corinthians x America-MG – September 19 – 6:15 pm

22nd round: Corinthians vs. Palmeiras – September 25th – 7pm

23rd round: Red Bull Bragantino vs Corinthians – October 2 – 7pm

24th round: Corinthians x Bahia – October 5th – 9:30 pm

25th round: Sport x Corinthians – October 10th – 4 pm

With 27 points conquered so far in the Brazilian Nationals, Timão now knows that it will have four games in September – Juventude, Atlético-GO, América-MG and Palmeiras – and three in just ten days of October, which should reserve a load of games much bigger for the alvinegros.

Watch the games of the 19th round of the Brasileirão 2021

Games on 09/04/2021

19:00 – São Paulo x America-MG

9:00 pm – Cuiabá x Santos

21:00 – Bahia x Fortaleza

Games on 09/05/2021

16:00 – Flamengo x Atlético-GO

16:00 – Chapecoense x Fluminense

4:00 pm – Ceará x Palmeiras

16:00 – International x Red Bull Bragantino

6:15 pm – Athletico-PR x Sport

8:30 pm – Atlético-MG x Grêmio

Games on 09/07/2021

9:30 pm – Corinthians x Youth

