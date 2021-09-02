Cceres and Ventura train with ball and only options for Luxembourg on Cruzeiro

the right-back Ral Cceres and the steering wheel Lucas Ventura trained with the ball this Wednesday and will be options in the cruise aiming at the Serie B sequence of the Brazilian Championship.
J Lucas Ventura was injured in a similar way, but in the right ankle, against Vila Nova-GO (0-0), in Goinia, for the 14th round.
In the specific case of Cceres, the weight of the return is even greater, as Vanderlei had been improvising the Rmulo defensive midfielder on the right side due to the absence of Norberto.
Since being hired by Cruzeiro, in June 2020, Cceres has received positive evaluations thanks to the security of the marking and quality of support. In 54 official matches, he scored three goals and gave six assists.
Collective
team 1 had Vincius; Ral Cceres, Lo Santos, Joseph and Felipe Augusto; Lucas Ventura, Marco Antnio, Claudinho and Marcinho; Dudu and Rafael Sobis.
Team 2 trained with Lucas Frana; Riquelmy, Weverton, Paulo and Kaiki; Matheus Neris, Ageu and Diogo Vitor; Igor Lemos, Riquelmo and Vitor Leque.
Holders
Right-back Norberto, defensive midfielder Henrique and forward Kek remain in the medical department.
This Thursday, Vanderlei Luxemburgo will lead activities in two periods at Toca and continue his preparations to face Gois, at 9:30 pm on Tuesday (7), at Serrinha stadium, in Goinia, for the 22nd round of Series B.
With 25 points in 21 games – five wins, 10 draws and six defeats – Cruzeiro has a 1.8% chance of accessing Serie A and 12% of relegation to the third division. The calculations are from Department of Mathematics at UFMG.