CCSP and W+K exalt creativity in moments of cruelty, generate controversy and turn back – GKPB

What could be more unhappy and less creative than playing with the spelling of the word “crisis” to turn it into “create”? Do this using some of the worst moments in our history to show creativity as a kind of positive counterpoint to each of them. Because that’s exactly what the CCSP campaign signed by Wieden+Kennedy to promote the 2021 Creation Club Festival tried to do. Who approved this?
In the released film, it is possible to walk through several perverse moments in human history, such as the Inquisition, slavery and wars; in contrast with some of the creations from the same periods, such as Renaissance, Blues, Bauhaus. The end also suggests that the Clube de Criação Festival can be seen as the movement of creativity within the COVID-19 pandemic. Look:
“The film ‘crisis, create‘ (watch below) [sic] highlights historical examples of how transformative movements emerge in troubled times: from the Inquisition to the Renaissance, in the 16th century; from slavery in the US to blues, in the nineteenth century; from World War I to the Bauhaus School of Art in the 1920s; from the Ku Klux Klan to the Black Power movement in the 1970s; and so on.”, read the text posted on the CCSP website that was deleted, but could still be accessed via Google’s cache at the time of writing this post.
The production is directed by Christian Balzano, from the Joint, with the collaboration of 3D artists Marlos Lima, Vinicius Lavor and Bruno Faiotto. The audio was produced by Satellite. Other pieces for digital media, such as banners and displays, complete the strategy.
The commercial obviously generated a lot of repercussion on social networks, with dozens of publications, mostly carried out by communication professionals, criticizing the relationship created by the piece.
Ku klux Klan – Black Panthers
Oh it’s good that a lot of people died tortured to be born a movement, right, just a reaction to the action pic.twitter.com/Eco3flnPoj
— Please be advised: Fuleco Deceased (@Staguil) September 1, 2021
at least it’s creative
huh? pic.twitter.com/HtLJJNG8dc
— Lucas Rocha (@lucasrockz) September 1, 2021
Seriously slavery, only had us USA? And she ended up with everyone singing the blues is that it??
— Against (@Do___Agains) September 2, 2021
My god I’m so freaked out I don’t even know what to say
— Roberta Balbino (@rbalbinoh) September 1, 2021
The shame of the profession is something like that @nameest @gabsgmx
— thrê (@thehereticvenus) September 2, 2021
The play was even accused of plagiarism by an internet user, who posted a film from the Brooklyn Film Festival, which works on the exact same creative concept.
And it’s still a copy of a campaign that has already been done and I also found uóhttps://t.co/MfFiA0awhm
— Gab Melo (@gaberiles) September 2, 2021
CCSP and W+K go back
Both the Creation Club and Wieden+Kennedy decided to go back, erased the published content and left it on their social networks a post apologizing for what happened.
“Today, the Creation Club and Wieden+Kennedy released a new film on their networks. As soon as the negative reactions emerged, we understood how inappropriate the message was – so we decided to take it down immediately. We sincerely apologize”, says the text published by CCSP on Twitter.
Wieden+Kennedy has published something very similar on their Instagram profile:
Even so, there was still criticism from the public of the social network.
what worries us is that nobody realized the seriousness of the whole thing, guys. we are a SOCIAL COMMUNICATOR first of all. if you don’t understand anything about society, you need to start rethinking your profession or studying urgently, because the world is going from bad to worse
— LILHÃO (@lilhao_) September 1, 2021
Maybe it would be the case for you guys to think about putting a more diverse crowd on the team to be more in tune with the reality outside the Faria Lima – Vila Olímpia – Vila Madá axis, right guys?
— Douglas Alves (@odouglasalves) September 1, 2021
About the CCSP Festival
Innovation, technology, art, cinema, music, gastronomy and diversity are some of the topics covered by the speakers at the Clube de Criação Festival. This year the event will be sponsored by Globo/ Globoplay (Premium), Google and Surreal Hotel Arts (Master), Barry Company, Bonafont, Warner Media, Alice Filmes, AlmapBBDO, David, Leo Burnett Tailor Made, MyMama, O2 Filmes, Paranoid, TV pilot, Santeria, Wieden+Kennedy, WMcCann and Zohar Filmes (Godmothers). Supports are: 20DASH and Monkeyland.
