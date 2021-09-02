Celsinho: As Grêmio, can Brusque be excluded from Serie B for racism? – 09/01/2021

In 2014, Grêmio was excluded from the Brazil Cup after Aranha, then Santos goalkeeper, was the target of racial insults by Grêmio fans. And now, what can happen to Brusque? On Saturday (28), midfielder Celsinho, from Londrina, told the Premiere channel that he was called a ‘monkey’ by a director of the club from Santa Catarina; he was even offended by the words ‘go cut that hair you bee curler’, according to the Series B game’s scorecard.

The Attorney General of the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD), Ronaldo Piacente, is already preparing the complaint against Brusque. Is there a chance that the Santa Catarina club will be excluded from Serie B?

To answer this question, the UOL Sport got in touch with Paulo Schmitt, STJD attorney at the time the club from Rio Grande do Sul was eliminated from the national knockout tournament. And, according to him, the possibility is remote, since, in the case of Grêmio, the act was performed by ‘a considerable number of people linked to the same team’.

“Everything depends on the procedural instruction, from a possible complaint by the Attorney. The loss of points or exclusion from a competition depends on the incidence of art. 243-G of the CBJD through the practice of the infraction by a considerable number of people linked to the same And since it seems to me that there was only one person involved in the episode, the possibility is remote,” says Schmitt.

In the case of only one person involved, the penalty for Brusque would be: “suspension of five to ten matches, if played by an athlete, even if substitute, coach, doctor or member of the technical committee, and suspension for a period of one hundred and twenty to three hundred and sixty days, if practiced by any other natural person subject to this Code, in addition to a fine of R$ 100.00 (one hundred reais) to R$ 100,000.00 (one hundred thousand reais)”.

For the former STJD prosecutor, the club should not even lose points in Serie B: “Neither loss of points nor exclusion because one or the other depends on the form of competition in the competition. What, in theory, can occur, is a fine , pursuant to §2 of art. 243-G of the CBJD”.

Paulo Schmitt, however, makes a reservation. “Depending on the seriousness of the case, other sanctions can be applied. It all depends on the investigation of the facts”, he adds.

Video with ‘monkey’ scream

Londrina released a video last night in which it is possible to hear a “monkey” scream during the game against Brusque. The publication was made in response to Brusque, which initially denied the accusations and accused Celsinho of “opportunism”. Later, the club admitted the error and apologized to the player in a new statement.

What does art. 243-G of CBJD:

Engaging in a discriminatory, disdainful or outrageous act, related to prejudice based on ethnic origin, race, sex, color, age, condition of an elderly person or person with a disability.

PENALTY: suspension of five to ten matches, if committed by an athlete, even if alternate, coach, doctor or member of the technical committee, and suspension for a period of one hundred and twenty to three hundred and sixty days, if practiced by any other natural person submitted to this Code, in addition to a fine, from R$ 100.00 (one hundred reais) to R$ 100,000.00 (one hundred thousand reais).

§ 1 If the infraction provided for in this article is committed simultaneously by a considerable number of people linked to the same sports entity, it will also be punished with the loss of the number of points attributed to a victory in the competition regulations, regardless of the result of the match , proof or equivalent, and, in the case of recurrence, with the loss of twice the number of points attributed to a victory in the competition rules, regardless of the result of the match, proof or equivalent; if there is no attribution of points by the competition regulations, the sports entity will be excluded from the competition, tournament or equivalent.

§ 2 The penalty of fine provided for in this article may be applied to the sports entity whose fans practice the discriminatory acts typified therein, and the identified fans will be prohibited from entering the respective sports venue for a minimum period of seven hundred and twenty days.

§ 3 When the infraction is considered of extreme gravity, the judging body may apply the penalties of items V, VII and XI of art. 170.