Chamber approves and Pablo Vittar to be honorary citizen of Uberlndia – Politics

Singer and drag queen Pablo Vittar will receive the title of honorary citizen of the municipality of Uberlndia. The proposal was approved in the City Council this Wednesday (1/9), in the first ordinary session of the month of September of the house.

The vote was symbolic and by simple majority and had only three opposing councilors. The proposal was made by the parliamentarian Dandara Tonantzin (PT), who pointed out that granting the honor to Pablo shows the artist’s importance for the Uberlandense culture and defense of the LGBTQIA+ community.

According to the proposition, the artist from So Lus (MA) had a good part of her career developed in Uberlndia, where she made her first presentations and studied interior design at the Federal University of Uberlndia (UFU). She still lived in the Lisson Prieto district, when the place was still known as the occupation of the Glria.

“Today internationally recognized and one of the greatest voices in the pop universe. With an award-winning career, she won twice the MTV Europe Music Awards, in addition to being nominated for a Latin Grammy”, says the justification for the proposition.

The text also recalls that the singer “had her name included in the list of Next Generation Leaders of the renowned Time Magazine, in 2019. She has established herself worldwide as one of the most influential voices in the fight for LGBTQIA+ rights, being cited as ‘ emblem of fluidity of gender’ by the acclaimed American tabloid The New York Times”.

In addition, he has consecutively won the award for best Brazilian artist by the MTV Europe Music Awards, awards such as “man of the year” and “woman of the year” by GQ Brasil magazine, among other awards for his relevance in art, LGBTQIA+ representation and for the scene Brazilian drag. With 11.9 million followers on Instagram, Pabllo Vittar has become the most followed drag queen on social media. Recently, singer and actress Lady Gaga announced that Pabllo will participate in her new album, on the track “Fun tonight”.

Dandara said he is proud to honor Phabullo Rodrigues da Silva, Vittar’s given name, emphasizing his trajectory in the city and his legacy in Brazilian popular culture.

“The singer publicly claims her Uberlandian or Uberlandian roots, taking the name of the municipality she passes through in order to be entitled to the recognition of her honorary citizenship”, said councilwoman Dandara.