Charlie Cox gives up on comeback as Daredevil: “I don’t want to ruin anything”

During an interview with Steve Varley’s channel, Charlie Cox tried to foil a possible comeback as Matt Murdock/Daredevil on Marvel Studios. The actor has been speculated on multiple projects, including ‘Spider-Man: No Return Home‘.

‎“You know, me too… it makes me… I wouldn’t want to ruin something anyway”,explains. ‎‎“It makes me a little anxious. It’s a hard thing to talk about. All I would say is… I think everyone, including me, is going to have to wait and see what happens.”

Murdock is said to appear quickly in the film, but without the iconic Fearless Man uniform. In fact, he will be hired as the protagonist’s lawyer, who had his identity revealed by Mysterio.

For the first time in Spider-Man cinematic history, our friendly Neighborhood Friend is unmasked and is no longer able to separate his normal life from the consequences of being a superhero. When he asks Doctor Strange for help, however, everything becomes even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it really means to be Spider-Man.

Spider-Man: No Return Home hits theaters on December 16, and will have Jon Watts in the direction.

In the cast, Tom Holland, Marisa Tomei, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon and Jon Favreau return in their respective roles, as well as Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange).

Jamie Foxx will play Electro, while Alfred Molina will be Doctor Octopus. The film must have the complete formation of the Sinister Sextet, with villains from multiple realities.