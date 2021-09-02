Check list of those scheduled to receive vaccine against Covid this Thursday in Fortaleza | Ceará

The Municipal Health Department of Fortaleza released the lists with the names of people scheduled to receive the vaccine against Covid-19 on Thursday (2). There will be recap of adults for the first dose (D1), exclusively by appointment, reaching the age group of 26 years; and care for the second dose (D2).

People who missed the second dose schedule or reached the deadline to receive the booster dose can also be vaccinated, even without being on the roll call list.

In addition, people who missed their second dose schedule or reached the deadline, as described on the vaccination card, can also seek care on these dates. The Events Center has all the immunobiological brands, the health posts have the AstraZeneca brand vaccine and the Cucas, CoronaVac.

Check the vaccination lists for this Thursday (2):

General population by age scheduled with the first dose (D1) ( see list )

) General population by age scheduled with the second dose (D2) ( see list )

) People who missed the booster dose schedule or reached the deadline

What to do if you are in the current vaccination group

Check if your name is included in the list of appointments for one of the immunization units in Fortaleza. The city publicizes the names of those awarded per day.

If your name is included in the appointment list, you must show up at the exact location at the given time or wait for service at home;

scheduled people they must go to one of the vaccination centers in the capital, where they are scheduled: Centro de Eventos, shopping malls RioMar Fortaleza, RioMar Kennedy, Iguatemi and Sesi Parangaba. At the Events Center, the reception rooms will be in the Taíba and Jericoacoara halls.

If you are not scheduled, but fit the other profiles, you should look for the vaccination point that has the brand of the same vaccine that you took in the first dose available (D1).

To check if your name is on one of the lists, follow these steps:

Click on the list of each date below. Press the “Ctrl” and “F” keys Enter your name; if it is on that date, it will be located in the list.

The names can also be consulted on the digital list released by the Municipality of Fortaleza. You must enter your full name to know if you are scheduled for the next few days.

Or still in the website Vaccinate Now. Thus, the system requires CPF number, date of birth and a character confirmation.

Ceará Events Center

Appointment by appointment for second dose.

Assistance to those who missed the schedule of the booster dose or reached the deadline, as described in the vaccination card, from the AstraZeneca brand.

Service by appointment for the first dose.

Attendance to those who missed their first dose summons because they were with Covid-19, traveling for work or because they had another vaccine.

Service for the first dose of those over 40 years old, registered in Digital Health.

Shopping centers (RioMar Papicu, RioMar Kennedy and Iguatemi)

Appointment by appointment for second dose.

Cucas (Barra, Jangurussu, Mondubim and José Walter)

Appointment by appointment for second dose.

Assistance to those who missed the schedule of the booster dose or reached the deadline, as described in the vaccination card, from the Coronavac brand.

Scheduled appointment for second dose

Assistance to those who missed the schedule of the booster dose or reached the deadline, as described in the vaccination card, from the AstraZeneca brand.

Addresses of health centers with vaccination service against Covid-19 this Thursday (2):

Airton Monte (Rua Alberto Oliveira, no number – Jardim Iracema)

Carlos Ribeiro (Rua Jacinto Matos, 944 – Jacarecanga)

Casemiro Filho (Av. Francisco Sá, 6449 – Barra do Ceará)

Francisco Domingos (Avenida Castelo Branco, 4707 – Barra do Ceará)

Fernando Façanha (Rua Rio Tocantins, no number – Jardim Iracema)

Floresta (Rua Ten. José Barreira, 251 – Álvaro Weyne)

Guiomar Arruda (Rua General Costa Matos, 06 – Pirambu)

Maria Aparecida (Av. K, 915 – Vila Velha)

Lineu Jucá (Rua Vila Velha, 101 – Barra do Ceará)

Paulo de Melo (Rua Bernardo Porto, 497 – Monte Castelo)

4 Varas (Rua Prophet Isaías, 456 – Barra do Ceará)

Rebouças Macambira (Rua Creuza Rocha, s/n – Jardim Guanabara)

Virgílio Távora (Av. Mons. Hélio Campos, s/n – Cristo Redentor)

Zenirton Pereira (Rua José Roberto Sales, 475 – Barra do Ceará)

Aida Santos e Silva (Rua Trajano de Medeiros, 813 – Vicente Pinzón)

Benedito Arthur de Carvalho (Rua Jaime Leonel, 228 – Luciano Cavalcante)

Flávio Marcílio (Abolição Av., 416 – Mucuripe)

Frei Tito (Rua José Cláudio Costa Lima, 100 – Praia do Futuro)

Sister Hercília Aragão (Rua Frei Vidal, 1821 – São João do Tauape)

Miriam Porto Mota (Rua Cel. Jucá, 1636 – Aldeota)

Odorico de Morais (Rua Esperantina, s/n – Cais do Porto)

Pius XII (Rua Belizário Távora, s/n – Pius XII)

Rigoberto Romero (Rua Alameda das Graviolas, 195 – City 2000)

Anastácio Magalhães (Rua Delmiro de Farias, 1679 – Rodolfo Teófilo)

César Cals de Oliveira Filho (Rua Pernambuco, 3172 – Pici)

Clodoaldo Pinto (Rua Banward Bezerra, 100 – Padre Andrade)

Cdfam Prof. Gilmário Mourão (Rua Pernambuco, 1674 – Pici)

Eliézer Studart (Rua Tomáz Cavalcante, 546 – Autran Nunes)

Fernandes Távora (Rua Maceió, 1354 – Henrique Jorge)

Francisco Pereira De Almeida (Rua Paraguai, 351 – Bela Vista)

George Benevides (Rua Pio Saraiva, 168 – Quintino Cunha)

Hermínia Leitão (Gen. Couto Street, 470 – Quintino Cunha)

Humberto Bezerra (Rua Hugo Victor, 51 – Antônio Bezerra)

Lícinio Nunes De Miranda (Rua 06, no number – Quintino Cunha)

Luís Recamonde Capelo (Rua Maria Quintela, 935 – Bonsucesso)

Mariusa Silva Sousa (Rua Araça, s/n – Bonsucesso)

Meton de Alencar (Rua Perdigão Sampaio, 820 – Antônio Bezerra)

Sobreira de Amorim (Rua Des. Luís Paulino, 190 – Joquei Clube)

Waldemar Alcântara (Rua Silveira Filho, 903 – Jóquei Clube)

Abel Pinto (Travessa Goiás, s/n – Democrito Rocha)

Dom Aloiso Lorscheider (Rua Betel, 1895 – Itaperi)

Francisco Monteiro (Av. Dos Eucaliptos, s/n – Dendê)

Gothardo Peixoto F. Lima (Rua Irmã Bazet, 153 – Ladies)

Gutemberg Braun (Rua Monsenhor Agostinho, 505 – Vila Peri)

Jose Valdevino Carvalho (Rua Guará, S/N – Itaoca)

Oliveira Pombo (Rua Rio Grande do Sul, no number – Couto Fernandes)

Antônio Ciriaco (Rua Gomes Brasil, 555 – Parangaba)

Roberto Bruno (Av. Borges de Melo, 910 – Fátima)

Turbay Barreira (Rua Gonçalo Souto, 420 – Vila União)

Argeu Herbster (Rua Geraldo Barbosa, 1095 – Bom Jardim)

Dom Lustosa (Rua A, s/n – Granja Lisboa)

Edmilson Pinheiro (Av. H, 2191 – Granja Lisboa)

Fernando Diógenes (Rua Teodoro de Castro, no number – Granja Portugal)

Graciliano Muniz (Rua 106, 345 – Conjunto Esperança)

Guarany Mont’alverne (Rua Geraldo Barbosa, 3230 – Granja Lisboa)

João Pessoa (Rua Rubi, s/n – Jardim Jatobá)

João Elísio Holanda (Rua Juvêncio Sales, s/n – Aracapé)

José Galba de Araújo (Av. Sen. Fernandes Távora, 3161 – Genibaú)

José Paracampos (Rua Alfredo Mamede, 250 – Mondubim)

Jurandir Picanço (Rua Duas Nações, s/n – Granja Portugal)

Luciano Torres de Melo (Delta Street, 365 – Manoel Sátiro)

Luiza Távora (Travessa São José, 940 – Mondubim)

Maciel de Brito (Av. A, s/n – 1st stage Conjunto Ceará)

São José Park (Rua Des. Frota, s/n – São José Park)

Pedro Celestino (Rua Gastão Justo, 215 – Maraponga)

Pontes Neto (Rua 541, nº 150 – 2nd stage Conjunto Ceará)

Regina Maria Severino (Rua Itatiaia, 889 – Canindezinho)

Régis Jucá (Av I, 618 – Mondubim)

Ronaldo Albuquerque (Av I, s/n – Conj. Ceará/Genibaú)

Siqueira (Rua. Eng. Luís Montenegro, 485 – Siqueira)

Viviane Benevides (Rua João Areas, 1296 – Manoel Sátiro)

Alarico Leite (Av. dos Paroaras 301 – Passaré)

Anísio Teixeira (Rua Guarany, 355 – Pq. Itamaraty)

César Cals de Oliveira (Rua Capitão Aragão, 555 – Alto da Balança)

Edilmar Norões (Rua H, 319 – Dois Irmãos Park)

Edmar Fujita (Av. Alberto Craveiro, 1480 – Boa Vista)

Evandro Ayres de Moura (Av. Castelo de Castro, s/n – Conj. Palmeiras)

Acrísio Eufrasino de Pinho (Crossing of 12th and Palmeiras dos Índios – Pedras streets)

Bárbara de Alencar Municipal School – Uaps Fausto Freire (Av. Isabel Bezerra, 416 – Parque Santa Maria)

Galba de Araújo (Av. Recreio, 1390 – Lagoa Redonda)

Hélio Góes Ferreira (Av. Eng. Leal Limaverde, 453 – Sapiranga)

Jangurussu (Rua Estrada do Itaperi, 146 – Passaré)

Janival de Almeida (Rua Coelho Garcia, 25 – Passaré)

João Hipólito (Rua 03, nº 88 – Dias Macêdo)

José Barros de Alencar (Rua José Nogueira, 180 – Pedras)

Luís Franklin (Rua Alexandre Vieira, no number – Coaçu)

Manoel Carlos Gouveia (Av. Des. Faustino Albuquerque, 486 – Jardim das Oliveiras)

Maria de Lourdes (Street UK, 115 – Jardim das Oliveiras)

Maria Grasiela (Rua Edésio Monteiro, 1450 – Santa Fé)

Marcus Aurélio Rabelo (Rua Iracema, 1100 – Santa Filomena)

Mattos Dourado (Av. Des. Floriano Benevides, 391 – Edson Queiroz)

Melo Jaborandi (Rua 315, nº 80 – Jangurussu)

Messejana (Rua Guilherme Alencar s/n – Messejana)

Monteiro de Moraes (Av. Evilásio Miranda s/n – Sapiranga Coité)

Osmar Viana (Av. Chiquinha Gonzaga, s/n – Jangurussu)

Otoni Cardoso do Vale (Rua José Teixeira Costa, 643 – Paupina)

Pompeu Vasconcelos (Rua 05, s/n, Conj. João Paulo II – Barroso)

Sítio São João (Rua Verde Cinco, 71 – Jangurussu)

Terezinha Parente (Rua Nelson Coelho 209 – Lagoa Redonda)

Waldo Pessoa (Street Cap. Hugo Bezerra, 75 – Barroso)