Check out the free PS Plus games for September

The free games offered by PS Plus subscription for PS4 and PS5 in September have been revealed. The three PlayStation games of the month are Predator: Hunting Grounds, Hitman 2 and Overcooked: All You Can Eat.

Predator: Hunting Grounds and Hitman 2 are PS4 titles that can be redeemed on both the previous generation console and PS5. Overcooked: All You Can Eat is exclusive to Sony’s new console owners.

Overcooked: All You Can Eat!, Hitman 2 and Predator: Hunting Grounds are the free PS Plus games in September. Image: Sony Interactive Entertainment

It will be possible to redeem the bonds between September 7th and October 4th. Once redeemed, games are permanently in your library as long as you remain a PS Plus subscriber. After the date, it is not possible to get the games for free through the service, unless one of them returns to the spotlight.

The PS Plus August Free Games, Hunter’s Arena: Legends, Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville and Tennis World Tour 2 are still available for rescue.

