Chelsea’s reinforcement, Saúl explains how Simeone is to blame for his departure from Atlético Madrid

Newly hired by Chelsea, Saúl Níguez revealed the reason for leaving the Madrid’s athletic. According to the steering wheel, coach Diego Siomeone put him to act in a position that didn’t fit with the way he likes to play.

In an interview with influencer Ibai Llanos, on Twitch, the new reinforcement of Blues stated he was not satisfied with his role in the Argentine coach’s team.

”I talked to Simeone. I’ve been acting in different positions for three seasons. I owe Diego everything, but he has to think about the group. I found myself trapped in a place that wasn’t mine. Chelsea’s option is to get out of my comfort zone, a challenge. Chelsea promised me that I would train in my position”, said the athlete, who added:

”I asked Simeone and Miguel Ángel (CEO of the club) to train in my position. I understood that he refused and from there I made the decision. I’ve been here since I was 13 years old and it’s very difficult. It was the most difficult decision of my life”, said the player.

Saúl, 26, arrived at Stamford Bridge on a one-season loan, worth €5 million (R$30 million), with an option to buy.

Chelsea and Atlético de Madrid return to the field on September 11th and 12th for the Premier League and by Laliga, respectively, with LIVE broadcast by ESPN on Star+.