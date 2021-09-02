Chile vs Brazil: where to watch, time and likely teams in the duel for the qualifiers

THE Brazilian Team will try this Thursday (2) to continue the momentum and ensure its presence in the 2022 World Cup. In search of its seventh consecutive victory in the Qualifiers, the team will go to Monumental de Santiago to measure forces with Chile, at 22h (de Brasilia). Valid by ninth round of competition, the game will be the first of a streak of three matches in September.

Brazil leads the competition with 18 points from six matches. The Chileans, on the other hand, are trying to stop skating: the team is in seventh, with just one victory in six games.

Preparing the Selection has been scarred by mystery and for a turbulent time of planning. after the veto to players who play in English football, coach Tite had two absences: Claudinho and Malcom did not board for Santiago (understand here the reason).

With this, Tite will resort to players who work in national football. One of them is striker Hulk, who returned after five years and recognized that playing against “La Roja” is challenging.

– Brazilian players are very targeted, especially front players. We know how much is played in the qualifiers, I’ve played against them there in Santiago and it was very difficult. It’s a game of claw and war, it requires a lot of attention and focus – he said.

As much as he shies away from advancing the squad, Tite has an idea about what he wants for Brazil on the field.

– What we are looking for is a bigger creative process, more creative midfielders. Our construction is sometimes very vertical – he said.

On the Chilean side, coach Martín Lasarte is also absent due to English vetoes: defender Francisco Sierralta and forward Ben Brereton. Another casualty from injury is Alexis Sánchez.

The team deposits its chips in the reference of Arturo Vidal and in the impetus of Vargas to get the better of the Brazilian team.

DATASHEET

CHILE x BRAZIL

Date-Time: 09/02-21 – 22h (Brasilia)

Stadium: Monumental de Santiago in Santiago (CHI)

Referee: Diego Haro (PER)

Assistants: Jonny Bossio (PER) and Jesus Sanchez (PER)

VAR: Victor Carrillo (PER)

Streaming: Rede Globo and SportTV.

CHILE: Claudio Bravo; Paulo Diaz, Gary Medel and Guillermo Maripán; Mauricio Isla, Charles Aránguiz, Erick Pulgar, Eugenio Mena and Arturo Vidal; Eduardo Vargas and Iván Morales (Jean Meneses). Technician: Martín Lasarte

BRAZIL: Weverton; Danilo (Daniel Alves), Éder Militão, Marquinhos and Alex Sandro; Casemiro, Bruno Guimarães and Lucas Paquetá; Neymar, Matheus Cunha (Hulk) and Gabigol. Technician: Tite