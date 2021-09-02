Chilean player abandons concentration just hours before facing Brazil | qualifiers – south america

Striker Robbie Robinson left the Chilean concentration, less than 24 hours before the game against Brazil, for the South American qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup. The player, born in the United States, said he needs more time to decide which senior team he will defend in his career.
— I want to thank the fans, players, coaching staff and employees of “La Roja” for the warm welcome when I had the honor of joining the national team. I really enjoyed training with you and I feel honored by the way you treated me. I decided to return to South Florida to take some time to assess which team I will represent, while I help Inter Miami CF to reach the playoffs – said Robbie Robinson on social media.
Chile and Brazil face off at 10 pm this Thursday, in Santiago — a match broadcast by TV Globo, SporTV and GE.
The Chilean football federation (ANFP) was succinct in explaining the player’s release, only stating that he is out of commitment against Brazil, and also against Ecuador and Colombia, for “personal reasons”.
Born in Camden, South Carolina, Robbie Robinson has dual nationality. Now 22, he was pressured by family members and those close professionally to defend the United States team, according to the Chilean press.
Robbie Robinson is a Major League Soccer Inter Miami CF player — Photo: Getty Images