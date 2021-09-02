Cobrana por Ded surpasses Cruzeiro’s heritage with athletes and real estate

Although Justice has cited the cruise to indemnify the businessmen who invested in hiring the defender Ded, the case drags on for a long time in the courts. The main object of the discussion is the charge amount – R$330 million -, almost three times the club’s revenue in 2020, around R$120 million, and equal to the record revenue of 2018, of R$329 million.
If it traded the properties and also the players for the amount entered in the balance sheet, Cruzeiro would receive R$312.1 million – insufficient to cover the R$330 million required by the group of investors. The club filed embargoes contesting the figures, and not having to pay any amount to claimants at first. It is likely, moreover, that this imbroglio will drag on beyond the management of President Srgio Santos Rodrigues, which ends in December 2023.
Also according to specialists, the amount intended by the group of entrepreneurs does not necessarily correspond to the value of the sentence. The case will be carefully analyzed by the judge, who may consider the request disproportionate and abusive. In other words, the investors would win the case, but they would receive a much smaller amount, within the possibilities of payment by the association.
In eight years, Ded won seven titles for Cruzeiro: two Brazilian Championships (2013 and 2014), two Brazil Cups (2017 and 2018) and three Minas Gerais Championships (2014, 2018 and 2019). He has been on the field on 188 opportunities and scored 15 goals. His sequence was impaired by injuries to both knees, to the point of acting only 12 times from 2015 to 2017.
With back wages and pending labor funds, Ded reached an agreement to terminate with Cruzeiro on July 1, 2021. It was decided that the club would pay the athlete R$16.6 million over five years from January 2022 – 60 times of R$276,666.66. The initial value of the process exceeded R$35 million.
Still without a club after leaving Toca, Ded has not played an official match since October 19, 2019, when Raposa beat Corinthians 2-1, in So Paulo, for the 27th round of the Brazilian Nationals. At the time, he injured his knee and had to be replaced by Cac. Later, he tried both conservative and surgical treatment, but he didn’t reach the ideal conditions to return to the lawns.