Confidentiality breaches include former Bolsonaro and former Carlos aides

In addition to Councilor Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicanos-RJ), the MP-RJ (Rio Public Ministry) asked the 1st Specialized Court for Combating Crime of the TJ-RJ (Court of Justice) to break banking and tax confidentiality of Ana Cristina Siqueira Valle, second wife of President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) and 25 other people. The break was authorized on May 24th.

Altogether, the investigated nucleus that includes Ana Cristina has six more of her relatives who were listed as advisers to Carlos Bolsonaro. The MP-RJ has been investigating the group since July 2019 on suspicions of paybacks, the crack, and the existence of appointments of “ghost employees” — people who did not actually work in their office at the City Council of Rio.

Another seven companies also had their secrecy broken in the case. Carlos Bolsonaro denied wrongdoing. The defense of Ana Cristina Valle regretted the data leak and said that it will manifest itself in the records. She works today as an advisor to federal deputy Celina Leão (PP-DF) and moved last week to a R$ 3.2 million mansion in Brasília.

The investigations began after a report by this columnist and journalist Juliana Castro revealed in Época magazine, on June 20, 2019, that Carlos had on the list of his advisors people who lived outside the state of Rio de Janeiro and even admitted that they had never worked for him.

Councilor Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicanos-RJ) Image: Playback / Internet

In Ana Cristina’s nucleus, in addition to her, six other people had their secrecy broken. The list includes publicist André Valle and bodybuilder Andrea Valle, both brothers of the president’s ex-wife. Gilmar Marques, who was Andrea’s partner and father to her daughter. Also, teacher Marta Valle, sister-in-law of Ana Cristina.

In an interview with Época magazine, Marta said that she never worked for Carlos. However, she was an advisor from 2001 to 2009 and had a gross salary of R$ 9,600. “It wasn’t me, no. My husband’s family, who is Valle, who worked,” he declared.

In July, the column showed recordings by Andrea Valle that show her admitting that she returned 90% of the salary she received during the period in which she was an advisor to Flávio Bolsonaro at Alerj (Legislative Assembly of Rio), around R$7,000. Andrea also said that then federal deputy Jair Bolsonaro fired André Valle, her brother, because he did not deliver the agreed salary amounts.

“André had a lot of trouble because he never returned the correct money that had to be returned, you know? He had to return R$6,000, he returned R$2,000, R$3,000. It was a long time before Jair took it and said: ‘That’s enough. You can take him out because he never gives me back the right money,’ “said Andrea. The material is in the podcast UOL Investiga – Jair’s secret life. Andrea also had the secrecy broken in the case of Flávio Bolsonaro’s office.

Other relatives with breach of confidentiality

In another recording, Andrea Valle told that a retired Army colonel, a former colleague of the president at Aman (Military Academy of Agulhas Negras), worked in her salary collection, during the period in which she was an advisor to Flávio’s former office at Allergy

The soldier’s name is Guilherme dos Santos Hudson, he is the father of the lawyer Guilherme de Siqueira Hudson, who was Carlos’ chief of staff after Ana Cristina and Jair Bolsonaro’s marriage ended. He is the cousin of the president’s ex-wife.

Guilherme de Siqueira Hudson and his wife, teacher Ananda Hudson, had their confidentiality broken along with educator Monique Hudson, Guilherme’s sister-in-law. Despite appearing as advisers to Carlos, the three have always lived in Resende, a city in the south of the state of Rio de Janeiro, and the two women attended college there at the same time they were nominated in the Chamber.

In February 2020, a report by this columnist, in the newspaper O Globo, showed images that identified Colonel Guilherme Hudson and his son, the lawyer Guilherme de Siqueira Hudson entering Carlos Bolsonaro’s office on October 30, 2019. The following week , he went to the MP-RJ to testify in the office’s investigation.

Ana Cristina Valle’s core is still connected in the investigation by Cileide Mendes who was Carlos’ advisor between 2001 and 2019. She, however, was a nanny to Ana Cristina’s children. Her case was revealed by Folha.

The column asked for a position from Guilherme, Ananda and Marta Valle, but has not received a response until the moment of publication. It was not possible to have contact with Monique Hudson and Gilmar Marques.

Note from Carlos Bolsonaro

“In the absence of new facts, they rehash the old ones who obviously haven’t gotten anywhere and change the packaging to push the narrative forward. The losers, frustrated at not being what they always were, are left with just manipulating and lying. That’s what they accuse most of the time. and what else they do”.

Note from the defense of Ana Cristina Valle

“The defense of Ana Cristina Siqueira Valle informs that it will only manifest itself in the case records since it is being processed in secrecy of justice. However, we must reject the leakage of information, a practice that has become increasingly common. frequent”.

Below is a teaser for the podcast “UOL Investiga – Jair’s Secret Life” with some of the revelations made on the show. You can listen to full UOL Investigas on platforms like Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music and Youtube.