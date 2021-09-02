Confirmed signing, rejected offer, September schedule and TV games: the latest from Palmeiras

After three days off, Palmeiras returned to training this Wednesday. Abel Ferreira commanded the movement in the morning and had the participation of left-back Jorge in the first part.

After moving without obstacles, Jorge worked with the physiotherapists at Palmeiras on the side of the field.

Latest from Palmeiras

Palmeiras hires São Paulo’s standout

Jovem, who had his relationship with his rival from Parede, will defend Alviverde until January 2022. He will be able to complete the team that will compete in the Copa São Paulo 2022.

Offer rejected by Wesley

City Group, a company that owns several clubs around the world, made a proposal by striker Wesley. Palmeiras, in turn, did not accept.

September comes full of emotions

Classic against Corinthians, game against Flamengo and Libertadores semifinals. Yeah, September is going to be pretty exciting!

Globo defines matches to be broadcast by Brasileirão

The next five rounds were dissected by the broadcaster and CBF. Palmeiras will have two duels broadcast on open TV.

