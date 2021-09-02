Contest chooses the funniest photos captured in the animal world; see finalists

Young langur rocks his body to give the impression that he is dancing in India

Credit: Sarosh Lodhi Nagpur/ Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021

Got you! Record made in Hungary shows animals “playing” in nature

Credit: Kranitz Roland Agfalva/ Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021

Two Gentoo penguins arguing after coming off the waves at Madivas

Credit: Carol Taylor/ Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021

“Monday Morning Mood”: White Belly Starling in Rietvlei Nature Reserve, South Africa

Credit: ©Andrew Mayes/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021

“Monday Morning Mood”: White Belly Starling in Rietvlei Nature Reserve, South Africa

Credit: ©Andrew Mayes/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021

“Monday Morning Mood”: White Belly Starling in Rietvlei Nature Reserve, South Africa

Credit: ©Andrew Mayes/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021

“Monday Morning Mood”: White Belly Starling in Rietvlei Nature Reserve, South Africa

Credit: ©Andrew Mayes/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021

“Monday Morning Mood”: White Belly Starling in Rietvlei Nature Reserve, South Africa

Credit: ©Andrew Mayes/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021

“Missed!”: two kangaroos were fighting in Perth, Australia, but one of them missed his kick

Credit: ©Lea Scaddan/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021

“Sweet Lips to Kiss”: Yellow Vault Fish Pouting in Curaçao, Caribbean

Credit: ©Philipp Stahr/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021

“Grumpy Hippo”: baby and mother hippopotamus on the Vwaza Reservation, Malawi

Credit: ©Rohin Bakshi/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021

“Happy”: penguins surfing the waves of the Falkland Islands

Credit: ©Tom Svensson/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021

“Houston, we have a problem!”: Fish is incredulous when caught by a green kingfisher in the Brazilian Pantanal

Credit: ©Txema Garcia Laseca/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021

Climbing snakes are very commonly seen in western India. When approached, they show aggressiveness, opening their mouths wide

Credit: Aditya Kshirsagar/ Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021

“An early morning dragonfly on a flower looks at my camera and looks like it’s laughing,” reports the photographer

Credit: Axel Bocker/ Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021

Baboon yawns and photographer records the moment while walking on a mountain in Saudi Arabia

Credit: Clemence Guinard/ Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021

Toad climbs a flower from a plant and, when he reaches the end, he laughs in celebration of his success.

Credit: Dikky Oesin/ Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021

“I was taking pictures of pigeons flying when this leaf landed on a bird’s face,” said the UK photographer

Credit: John Speirs/ Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021

“We are too sexy for this beach”; is the subtitle chosen by the photographer who made this record in the Falkland Islands

Credit: Joshua Galicki/ Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021

Golden silk monkey in Yunnan, China. This is actually a display of aggression, but in the monkey’s position it looks quite painful!

Credit: Ken Jensen/ Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021

Male Vervet Monkey was prowling a bridge over the Luangwa River in South Luangwa National Park looking for something

Credit: Larry Petterborg/ Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021

Kangaroo seems to be singing ‘the hills are alive’ in Australia

Credit: Lea Scaddan/ Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021

Otter “bites” your baby otter to bring her back to swimming class in Singapore

Credit: Chee Kee Teo/ Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021 1 in 23

A laughing snake, a mother otter “fighting” with her baby and penguins having fun on a beach are some common scenes in nature, but when caught by a photographer’s lens they become more than unusual, and funny! The “Wildlife Comedy Photographer of the Year” contest selected the funniest pictures of animals and created a contest to choose the best click.

The contest, which has been in existence since 2015, aims to help promote the conservation of wild species and their habitats in a light and fun way. Other images chosen this year are starring Australian kangaroos, a yawning monkey, and even a bird and a fish in an unusual situation in the Brazilian Pantanal.

Professional and amateur photographers were able to participate in the competition. A panel of experts will choose the winners. Those selected can win a safari in Kenya, a subscription to Affinity Photo (picture editing software), a ThinkThank camera bag and, of course, the Wildlife Comedy Photographer of the Year grand prize.

“People love seeing these beautiful creatures in these silly situations — it reminds us that we’re not that different from them,” said Tom Sullan, one of the competition’s co-founders.

In addition to the artists, orangutans will also be awarded: 10% of the proceeds raised in this year’s contest will go to Save Wild Orangutans, which preserves the species in and around Gunung Palung National Park in Borneo.

Voting is also open for the public to choose the animal they found the most funny. Just access the contest link until October 10th.