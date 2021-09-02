Corinthians Announces Master Sponsor and Another Agreement for the Women’s Team; see details

During the live celebration of its anniversary, Corinthians announced two new sponsors for the jersey of the Timão women’s team, with the right to a new name in the master space, exclusive to the category. The partners are the Spani Wholesaler it’s the Atroveran Hot.

The Spani wholesaler will be exposed in the master space of Timão’s shirt, while the brand of the Hypera Pharma will once again be stamped on the Corinthians jersey until, at least, the end of 2021. This is the second time that the Atroveran Hot appears in the club’s uniform, considering that he was in the Libertadores 2020 campaign.

With this, Corinthians reaches its third sponsor for women’s football. In addition to the two announced this Wednesday, the São Cristóvão Health Group it also displays its brand on the uniform shorts, as well as signs in the Training Center. The club’s board of directors and marketing seek to make the modality self-sustainable

Corinthians’ women’s team is going through a great phase. This Wednesday morning, Timão thrashed the Nacional 7-0 in the Campeonato Paulista. For the Brazilian Championship, the team coached by Arthur Elias is in the semifinals of the Brazilian Championship for the category, where they have already won the first leg of the Railroad.

See new sponsors

