Corinthians Announces New Birthday Live Sponsor; see details and picture of the shirt

Corinthians used the event on its anniversary to announce the newest sponsor that will be stamped on the lower bar of the Alvinegra shirt. The cryptocurrency management company Mercado Bitcoin is Timão’s new partner.

As advanced by My Timon, the parties had been talking for a few months and closed the deal at live birthday party. The partnership project has to do with the inclusion of Corinthians in the world of cryptocurrencies. The parties reached an agreement by the end of 2022.

“We are honored to print the company’s brand on the shirt. Hail Nation! It’s a pleasure on a special day to start the partnership, which I hope will be long. We’ve loved this club since we were children, it’s a pride to be here, celebrate and support the club that we’ve been rooting for since the beginning. A great pleasure and a day of great happiness and satisfaction. We have many values ​​to add to the club,” said Gustavo, founder of the company, alongside his brother Maurício.

“Each step we take towards the transformation of Corinthians is facilitated by partners who understand the moment of digital platforms and fans’ habits. Being at the side of the Bitcoin Market, the largest cryptoactive platform in Latin America, gives us the certainty that we are innovating and opening up new possibilities for marketing and engagement. The future of the club is in this innovation”, said Duílio about the sponsorship.

The partnership closed between the club and Mercado Bitcoin goes beyond the name on the shirt. The company also signed a licensing agreement for the brand and plans actions that involve the participation of fans in the club’s business outside football.

This, it is worth remembering, is not the first sponsorship of the team alvinegro in the middle. That’s because the club recently signed a partnership with Sócios, a company that will sell the Corinthians bitcoin.

