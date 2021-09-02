Corinthians announces price and initial offer of the $SCCP fan token

Corinthians fan token sales ($SCCP) will start on Thursday, from 10 am (BRL), and each unit will have a fixed price of R$ 10.30, approximately US$ 2 at the current price. 850 thousand units of the asset will be available for sale.

The $SCCP is an initiative of the São Paulo club in partnership with the Socios.com platform and the fintech blockchain Chiliz. To purchase the digital currency, Corinthians fans and supporters need to buy Chiliz (CHZ) on a cryptocurrency exchange, download the Socios.com app, create an account and then exchange the CHZ for $SCCP.

Club fans will be able to purchase the $SCCP in two phases. The first takes place from 10am to 12pm and each fan can buy up to 50 $SCCP. After that time, the limit increases to 250 $SCCP. If the total stock runs out before 12:00, phase 2 will be automatically cancelled.

As the Cointelegraph reported earlier, the $SCCP is a utility token (utility token) which will expand the possibilities of interaction for Corinthians fans and fans on a global level.

$SCCP holders will be able to enjoy greater engagement with the club through participation in exclusive events and access to brand new content, as well as gifts and rewards to be announced in the future.

Before Corinthians, Atlético Mineiro, Vasco, Cruzeiro and even the Brazilian team launched their own fan tokens with good financial results. In the case of the Rio de Janeiro club, even the fan-investors have already made significant profits.

The marriage of cryptocurrencies with football is a global trend and has been financially beneficial to clubs, generating new sources of income. However, fans’ exposure to the cryptoactive market through their passion for their heart clubs was also the target of criticism.

